The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season promises to deliver another thrilling campaign and the Gujarat Titans (GT) will begin their journey with a challenging Phase-1 schedule featuring matches at different venues across India.

The league organizers have released only the first phase of fixtures, covering matches from March 28 to April 12, while the remaining part of the schedule will be announced later.

GT set for a busy start across multiple venues

Gujarat Titans will start their campaign with an away match against Punjab Kings on March 31 in New Chandigarh. Their first home game is scheduled for April 4 at the massive Narendra Modi Stadium where they will face Rajasthan Royals.

After that the team will travel to Delhi to take on Delhi Capitals on April 8.

The Titans will then wrap up the opening phase with an away clash against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on April 12.

In total, Gujarat Titans will play four matches during this opening phase, including one home game and three away fixtures.

The team will be looking to make a strong start under the leadership of captain Shubman Gill as they aim to build early momentum in the tournament.

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Titans eye strong start after mixed last season

Looking back at the previous IPL season Gujarat Titans had a mixed campaign but still showed the depth of their squad and their competitive spirit.

The franchise which famously won the IPL title in its debut season in 2022 has continued to remain a competitive side in the league with a balanced squad that combines experienced international players with promising young Indian talent.

Their batting lineup is led by captain Shubman Gill who is known for his stylish and reliable batting. He is well supported by the consistent Sai Sudharsan and the powerful hitting of Jos Buttler.

On the bowling side the Titans have one of the best spinners in the world Rashid Khan. Their pace attack also looks strong with the presence of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj

With both a solid batting unit and a quality bowling lineup Gujarat Titans appear to have a well-balanced squad for the season.

Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2026 Phase-1 Schedule