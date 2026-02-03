Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Eliminator Match Live Streaming: The road to the final goes through Vadodara as Beth Mooney’s Gujarat Giants take on Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals in a high-stakes knockout clash. After a thrilling league stage, the Giants secured the second spot while the Capitals fought their way to third.

The winner of this Eliminator will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the grand finale. Fans can catch every boundary and wicket as the best in women’s cricket battle for supremacy.

When and where to watch Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals live score streaming

The WPL 2026 Eliminator between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals is scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026. The match will be played at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi in Vadodara. The toss is set for 7:00 PM IST, with the first ball being bowled at 7:30 PM IST. For real-time updates and ball-by-ball commentary, fans can follow the live score streaming on the JioHotstar app and website or the WPL’s official website and app.

How to watch GG vs DC WPL Eliminator Live on Star Sports and JioHotstar

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the GG vs DC Eliminator live on the Star Sports Network, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and regional language channels. For those who prefer digital viewing, the match will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar. Whether you are on your mobile, tablet or smart TV, you can witness the road to the WPL trophy live and in high definition.

GG vs DC squads

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Lizelle Lee (wicketkeeper), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (captain), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Eddla Srujana, Pragati Singh, Lucy Hamilton, Taniya Bhatia, Alana King

Gujarat Giants Women Squad: Beth Mooney (wicketkeeper), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (captain), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Jintimani Kalita, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Danni Wyatt-Hodge