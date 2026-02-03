Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Highlights, WPL Eliminator 2026: The second finalist of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 has been decided as Delhi Capitals (DC) have made four finals in a row. The Jemimah Rodriguez-led side beat the home team Gujarat Giants (GG) in the eliminator on February 3 (Tuesday) by seven wickets. DC chased down 169 in only 15.4 overs at the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium in Vadodara, Gujarat. They will now meet RCB in the WPL final on February 5th (Friday) at the same venue.
Women’s Premier League, 2026
Gujarat Giants
168/7 (20.0)
Delhi Capitals
169/3 (15.4)
Match Ended ( Day – Eliminator )
Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Giants by 7 wickets
GG vs DC Eliminator, WPL 2026: What happened in the match at Vadodara?
The Capitals started their chase in a great manner, bringing up 75 runs in just six overs. But Georgia Wareham got both Capitals’ openers, Lizelle Lee and Shafali Verma, in one over. Rajeshwari Gayakwad got Jemimah out, but it is too little too late as Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp saw the team in Blue and Red through easily.
Earlier in the evening, Chinelle struck thrice, while Nandini Sharma got two wickets in an over as the home side kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Mooney found a solid partner in Wareham as the two put on 61 for the fifth wicket. This eventually led to the Giants finishing with 168 for 7 in their 20 overs. Rodriguez, skipper of the Capitals, won the toss and opted to bowl first.
WPL Eliminator, GG vs DC Playing 11
Gujarat Giants Playing 11: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Delhi Capitals Playing 11: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming
GG vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Capitals create history, make four finals in a row
Delhi Capitals LIVE Score 169-3 after 15.4 overs
Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt are in the middle. Two South Africans, and all they need to do is go through the motions, and victory will be theirs.
Kapp finishes things in style as she hits a four off the last ball and the match, which looked like going down to the wire, is now over in just 15.4 overs.
The Capitals have now made it to four finals in a row. Which means that they join Chennai Super Kings as the only two Indian franchises to have achieved this feat and only to do so in the first four seasons of that league.
GG vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Gayakwad gets Jemimah
Delhi Capitals LIVE Score 160-3 after 15 overs
It's one-way traffic at the moment as Wolvaardt hits Rajeshwari Gayakwad for a six, and then a misfield at the boundary ropes from Wareham results in a four.
Wicket!! But here is something good for the Giants: Gayakwad has the wicket of Jemimah Rodriguez, who has been caught at mid-off by Sophie Devine.
GG vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: And Jemimah could have been out
Delhi Capitals LIVE Score 148-2 after 14 overs
Georgia Wareham would have had her and the team's third wicket, if she were just able to get the ball to stick to her stretched right hand in the follow through as Jemimah hit over her head. 14 runs from the over though.
GG vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Jemimah dropped
Delhi Capitals LIVE Score 135-2 after 13 overs
Dropped!! You would have to call it a drop as the ball went through the hands of Sophie Devine in her follow through. 8 runs from the over.
GG vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Wolvaardt hits four, Jemimah six
Delhi Capitals LIVE Score 127-2 after 12 overs
After two overs, Laura Wolvaardt decides it's time to keep going as she hits a beautiful four. Jemimah compliments her with a six.
GG vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Two quiet overs in a row
Delhi Capitals LIVE Score 112-2 after 11 overs
For the first time in this innings, two quiet overs have passed by since the first two overs. Four from the 10th and five from the 11th.
GG vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Jemimah and Wolvaardt get going
Delhi Capitals LIVE Score 107-2 after 10 overs
There is no respite for the Giants' bowlers tonight, as even after the fall of Lee and Shafali, they are still being hit around the park. 10 overs have gone, and Capitals are in great control.
GG vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: 100 up for the Capitals
Delhi Capitals LIVE Score 103-2 after 9 overs
The two wickets that Wareham had in the last over make no difference, as Kashvee Gautam here has been hit for 11 runs, and the Capitals have brought up their century really quickly.
Delhi Capitals LIVE Score 92-2 after 8 overs
Georgia Wareham, where have you been all this time? She slows the pace of the ball and traps Lizelle Lee, and then bowls one quicker and gets Shafali Verma in the same over as well. Two wickets in an over, and the Giants would think they are still there.
GG vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Lee and Shafali dominate
Delhi Capitals LIVE Score 89-0 after 7 overs
Sophie Devine has come back into the attack, and yet there is no wicket for her. She goes for 14 runs as Lee and Shafali continue to dominate.
GG vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: 75 runs in the powerplay
Delhi Capitals LIVE Score 75-0 after 6 overs
There is no escaping the wrath of Lizelle Lee and Shafali Verma so far. They get 11 from the last powerplay over, and they end the powerplay at 75 without loss. This is the highest score for a powerplay in a WPL game in Vadodara.
GG vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Renuka Thakur hit for five fours in an over
Delhi Capitals LIVE Score 64-0 after 5 overs
Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee have just torn apart Renuka Singh Thakur here, hitting her for five overs in the over. The 50 comes up for the Capitals.
GG vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: 17 runs from Devine over
Delhi Capitals LIVE Score 43-0 after 4 overs
As if what Gayakwad did was not cynical enough, Sophie Devine has gone one step extra and conceded four byes, five runs of wides and a four to leak 17 from her over as the Capitals close in on the 50-run mark inside the powerplay.
GG vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: 14 from the Gayakwad over
Delhi Capitals LIVE Score 26-0 after 3 overs
Four byes and four off the very next ball as Rajeshwari Gayakwad leaks runs against Lizelle Lee. This is turning out to be an expensive over as she has gain been hit for a four. Finally the over ends with 14 from the over.
GG vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Lee pulls it for a four
Delhi Capitals LIVE Score 12-0 after 2 overs
Four!! Short from Kashvee and down the leg too, and has been punished by Lee as the Capitals get their second boundary of the innings. Six from the over.
GG vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Capitals start slowly
Delhi Capitals LIVE Score 6-0 after 1 over
The Delhi Capitals are back in the middle and have started their chase, scoring six runs in the first over as Lizelle Lee and Shafali Verma get a feel of the wicket.
DC vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Gujarat Giants Innings summary
Gujarat Giants LIVE Score 168-7 after 20 overs
The Giants, after being asked to bat first, have posted a challenging 168 thanks to an unbeaten 62 from Beth Mooney. The Capitals must get 169 to win and make it four finals in four seasons.
DC vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Giants post 168 thanks to Mooeny's fifty
Gujarat Giants LIVE Score 168-7 after 20 overs
Kashvee Gautam hits a four, while a catch was misjudged by Nikki Prasad. As a result, it is 10 from the over, even as Mooney hasn't taken a strike for the last four balls. The first ball, by the way, had resulted in five wides.
Run-out!! In an attempt to get Mooney on strike, Kashvee has been run out. But she has played a good knock, scoring 18 off 10 balls.
Four!! Mooney finishes off in style as she has hit a four, and the Capitals will now be chasing 169 to win and make it to their fourth final in four seasons of WPL. Mooney remains unbeaten on 62 off 51 balls.
DC vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Fifty for Mooney
Gujarat Giants LIVE Score 153-6 after 19 overs
Beth Mooeny, you beauty!! She has stayed there, seeing wickets fall all around he,r and has brought up her fifty in 47 balls with a four. A total of 16 runs come from the over, and now the Giants eye 170.
DC vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: 10 run from Nandini's over
Gujarat Giants LIVE Score 137-6 after 18 overs
Nandini Sharma has come back to bowl her third over, and she concedes 10 runs as the Giants close in on the 150-run target.
DC vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Double strike from Henry
Gujarat Giants LIVE Score 127-6 after 17 overs
Chinelle Henry has just opened up the game once again, getting back-to-back wickets in her third over. She first got Wreham caught in the deep and then had Bharati Fulmali caught and bowled.
Gujarat Giants LIVE Score 119-4 after 16 overs
The 50-run partnership has come up between Beth Mooney and Georgia Wareham as the dup is now looking dangerous and have collected 11 from Shree Charani's third over.
DC vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Minnu Mani ends her spell
Gujarat Giants LIVE Score 108-4 after 15 overs
Four!! That would be a boundary of the very first ball of the 15th over as Minnu Mani comes into the attack. A total of eight runs have come in this over as the partnership is now 49-run strong. Minnu Mani ends her spell at 1/23 in four overs.
Gujarat Giants LIVE Score 100-4 after 14 overs
One boundary and Nandini Sharma concedes nine runs in her over after she was called back into the attack by Jemimah in the hope of ending the partnership between Mooney and Wareham.
However, 100 comes up for the Giants, and they can now eye 160 with six overs to go.
Gujarat Giants LIVE Score 91-4 after 13 overs
And another good over here for the batting team. They take 11 from the Marizanne Kapp over, who was bowling her last over of the four-over quota. Kapp goes for 32 without a wicket in her four.
Gujarat Giants LIVE Score 80-4 after 12 overs
While Charani was on the money in her first over, she was hit for a four in her second and leaked a total of nine runs.
DC vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Minnu Mani keeps it on the money
Gujarat Giants LIVE Score 71-4 after 11 overs
Minnu Mani, the spinner who got the wicket of Kanika, has kept things tight big time, going for just 15 runs in her first three overs.
DC vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Sree Charani into the attack
Gujarat Giants LIVE Score 65-4 after 10 overs
Sree Charani, the find of the ODI World Cup 2025 for India, has come into the attack here, and she is keeping things tight, going only for five runs in her first over.
Gujarat Giants LIVE Score 60-4 after 9 overs
The Giants are in big trouble now as they have lost their first four wickets inside the first 10 overs only, and have the last recognised batting pair in Beth Mooney and Georgia Wareham at the crease.
The Aussie pair will be choked for runs by the DC spinners, without doubt.
LIVE Score DC vs GG, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Minu Mani has Ahuja stumped
Wicket!! That marks the end of Kanika Ahuja's stay at the crease as she has been stumped by Lizelle Lee of the bowling of Minu Mani, and the Giants are four down in the ninth over. Strategic time out has been taken