Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Highlights, WPL Eliminator 2026: The second finalist of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 has been decided as Delhi Capitals (DC) have made four finals in a row. The Jemimah Rodriguez-led side beat the home team Gujarat Giants (GG) in the eliminator on February 3 (Tuesday) by seven wickets. DC chased down 169 in only 15.4 overs at the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium in Vadodara, Gujarat. They will now meet RCB in the WPL final on February 5th (Friday) at the same venue.

Match Ended Women’s Premier League, 2026 Gujarat Giants

168/7 (20.0) vs Delhi Capitals

169/3 (15.4) Match Ended ( Day – Eliminator )

GG vs DC Eliminator, WPL 2026: What happened in the match at Vadodara?

The Capitals started their chase in a great manner, bringing up 75 runs in just six overs. But Georgia Wareham got both Capitals’ openers, Lizelle Lee and Shafali Verma, in one over. Rajeshwari Gayakwad got Jemimah out, but it is too little too late as Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp saw the team in Blue and Red through easily.

Earlier in the evening, Chinelle struck thrice, while Nandini Sharma got two wickets in an over as the home side kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Mooney found a solid partner in Wareham as the two put on 61 for the fifth wicket. This eventually led to the Giants finishing with 168 for 7 in their 20 overs. Rodriguez, skipper of the Capitals, won the toss and opted to bowl first.

WPL Eliminator, GG vs DC Playing 11

Gujarat Giants Playing 11: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Delhi Capitals Playing 11: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

