The Tuesday night clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium features two sides with massive stakes in the IPL 2026 points table. Gujarat Titans (GT), currently sitting on 14 points, are looking to cement their place in the Top 2, while Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are fighting to displace them and secure their own playoff berth.

Gujarat Titans, playing at home in Ahmedabad, will look to use the true bounce of the surface to their advantage. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, would also want to secure a win outscore the opponent, given the quality they possess in their top order. A win for either side would help them leapfrog RCB for the top spot.

GT vs SRH, Today IPL Match Date

GT are set to take on SRH today (May 12, 2026).

GT vs SRH, Today IPL Match Time

The clash between GT vs SRH will kick off at 07:30 PM IST, with the crucial toss taking place at 07:00 PM IST.

GT vs SRH, Today IPL Venue and Live Broadcasting Details

Match Venue Live Broadcast Live Streaming IPL 2026 Match 56: GT vs SRH Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Star Sports Network JioHotstar

GT vs SRH Playing 11s (Probable)

Gujarat Titans (probable 11 + Impact Player): 1 Shubman Gill (captain), 2 B Sai Sudharsan, 3 Jos Buttler (wk), 4 Washington Sundar, 5 Jason Holder, 6 Nishant Sindhu, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Arshad Khan, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Mohammed Siraj, 12 R Sai Kishore

Sunrisers Hyderabad (probable 11 + Impact player): 1 Travis Head, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Ishan Kishan (wk), 4 Heinrich Klaasen, 5 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 6 R Smaran, 7 Salil Arora, 8 Pat Cummins (captain), 9 Shivang Kumar, 10 Harsh Dubey, 11 Eshan Malinga, 12 Sakib Hussain

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Aniket Verma, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kumar Kushagra, Manav Suthar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen