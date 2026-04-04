As the IPL 2026 season gets more exciting, the Narendra Modi Stadium is set to host an intense match between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals. The biggest change to see in the game was Shubman Gill not being there at the time of the toss. Stand-in captain of the Titans, Rashid Khan informed that Gill was out injured and therefore Kumar Kushagra has got his first game.

Royals on the other hand made two changes, bringing in Tushar Deshpande and Shubham Dube, in places of Brijesh Sharma and Ravi Bishnoi.

The Titans have had the upper hand so far, winning 6 out of 8 matches against the Royals including their famous win in the 2022 final.

But this time the Rajasthan Royals are coming in full of confidence after a big win over CSK while the Gujarat Titans are aiming to recover from a close loss to Punjab.

Gill’s tactics vs RR’s young firepower: Suryavanshi in focus

This match is mainly about Shubman Gill’s smart captaincy going up against the young and aggressive players of the Rajasthan Royals.

One big reason for RR’s success this season is their 15-year-old star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who recently dominated GT with a blazing century in just 38 balls.

To handle this left-handed attacking style the Gujarat Titans may bring in Washington Sundar early during the powerplay.

Weather forecast

The weather in Ahmedabad today will be sunny during the day and mostly cloudy at night. The temperature will go up to around 33 C and drop to about 22°C with only a small 10% chance of rain. Winds will be light, coming from the west.

By the 7:30 PM match time it will still feel warm and a bit humid, but temperatures will slowly cool down into the high 20s as the night goes on.

There’s very little chance of rain but the humidity and slight breeze could create some dew on the field, which might make the toss important for both teams.

Overall it looks like a great evening for an exciting high-scoring match at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Pitch & Conditions

The pitch in Ahmedabad is great for batting, but it also has enough bounce to help fast bowlers like Kagiso Rabada and Jofra Archer.

The average first-innings score here is around 177. With dew likely to come in during the evening the captain who wins the toss will probably choose to bowl first to take advantage of the conditions later in the match.

GT vs RR Playing 11

Gujarat Titans (GT) Playing 11: Kumar Kushagra, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player Options: Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma.

Impact Player Options: Ravi Bishnoi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Shubham Dubey, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh