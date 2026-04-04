The IPL 2026 action returns to the world’s largest cricket stadium this Saturday as the Gujarat Titans host the Rajasthan Royals. This ninth match of the season is a high-pressure encounter for Shubman Gill‘s side, who are desperate to find winning momentum at home after an early season stutter. Rajasthan Royals, led by the young Riyan Parag, arrive in Ahmedabad with high spirits following a dominant victory in their opener.

The narrative tonight is centered around the Gen Alpha sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently smashed a 15-ball fifty. However, they face a Gujarat side that has historically been their ‘Kryptonite’, winning six of their eight head-to-head encounters.

The Ahmedabad pitch is touted as a batting paradise with a high first innings average score, but the prominent dew factor in the second innings makes the toss a potential game-changer. Gujarat will rely on the world-class spin of Rashid Khan to stifle the Royals’ aggressive top order, while RR will look to Jofra Archer to dismantle Gill and Buttler early.

Head-to-head record

In one of the most one-sided rivalries in recent years, Gujarat Titans have firmly held the upper hand against the inaugural champions

Gujarat’s dominance includes the historic 2022 IPL final victory at this very venue. While the Royals won the most recent meeting in 2025 thanks to a Suryavanshi special, the overall stats heavily favour the home side.

We analysed the latest data from top AI models to see who holds the edge for tonight’s blockbuster under the lights.

What do AI models predict?

The AI chatbots have factored in home advantage and historical dominance, resulting in a strong leaning toward the Titans despite Rajasthan’s superior current form.

AI Model Predicted Winner Probability / Insights Google Gemini Gujarat Titans (GT) 52.5% Probability. Believes the “Home Fortress” factor and Rashid Khan’s match-up against RR’s middle order will be the difference. ChatGPT Gujarat Titans (GT) 55% Chance. Points to the psychological edge GT holds over RR (6-2 record) and Shubman Gill’s incredible 129-run average at this venue. Claude Slight Edge RR Favours the underdog. Predicts Rajasthan Royals will win because of the “Suryavanshi factor” and their pace attack (Archer & Burger).

The final AI consensus tips the Gujarat Titans to emerge victorious tonight. While the Royals are the more in-form team, the historical data and Ahmedabad’s specific conditions favour Gill’s men. It will be a battle of History vs. Momentum in front of a packed Ahmedabad crowd.

Disclaimer: AI predictions are based on historical data and current player statistics. These results are for entertainment only and do not guarantee the actual outcome of the match.