GT vs RR Highlights, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 6 runs in match 9 of IPL 2026 on April 4 (Saturday) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Tushar Deshpande was the hero of the match for the Royals after he defended 10 off the last 6 balls against the pair of Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada, who before the start of the last over, had added 35 off 20 balls. He conceded only 4 and also got the wicket of Rashid Khan. [Check Full Scorecard Here].

Earlier, Kumar Kushagra and Sai Sudharsan started the chase of 210 for the Titans. Despite a good start from the openers, the Titans have now lost the plot, losing two wickets in one over to Ravi Bishnoi. Bishnoi got four wickets in total to his kitty. Jos Buttler was also removed by Nandre Burger. Bishnoi then got Tewatia. Ravindra Jadeja ran out Shahrukh Khan. Gujarat were 7 down before Rashid Khan was joined by Kagiso Rabada in the middle.

Match Ended

Indian Premier League, 2026

Gujarat Titans 
204/8 (20.0)

vs

Rajasthan Royals  
210/6 (20.0)

Match Ended ( Day – Match 9 )
Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by 6 runs

View Scorecard

GT vs RR, IPL 2026: What happened in Rajasthan Royals’ innings?

The match started with Shubman Gill not playing. Vaibhav Suryavanshi started the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswla for the Royals after Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to bat first. The duo added 70 off just 38 balls for the opening wicket before Rashid Khan removed the former. Jaiswal after hitting his fifty, was bowled by Rabada. Prasidh Krishna has removed Royals skipper Riyan Parag. As Mohammed Siraj takes a stunner, Ashok Sharma gets the big wicket of Shimron Hetmyer. The Royals eventually finished at 210/6 after Jurel smashed 75 off 42 balls.

GT vs RR Toss, IPL 2026

The toss between Gujarat Titans stand-in skipper Rashid Khan and his Rajasthan Royals counterpart Riyan Prag was won by the latter who opted to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ

GT vs RR Playing 11, IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans (GT) Playing 11: Kumar Kushagra, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player Options: Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav

ALSO READ

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma.

Impact Player Options: Ravi Bishnoi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Shubham Dubey, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh

Live Updates

GT vs RR IPL Last Night's Match Full Scorecard: Catch All The Updates From IPL 2026  Match 9 Here.

23:59 (IST) 4 Apr 2026
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Titans' chase summary

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 6 runs in match 9 of IPL 2026 on April 4 (Saturday) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Tushar Deshpande was the hero of the match for the Royals after he defended 10 off the last 6 balls against the pair of Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada, who before the start of the last over, had added 35 off 20 balls. He conceded only 4 and also got the wicket of Rashid Khan. [Check Full Scorecard Here].

Earlier, Kumar Kushagra and Sai Sudharsan started the chase of 210 for the Titans. Despite a good start from the openers, the Titans have now lost the plot, losing two wickets in one over to Ravi Bishnoi. Bishnoi got four wickets in total to his kitty. Jos Buttler was also removed by Nandre Burger. Bishnoi then got Tewatia. Ravindra Jadeja ran out Shahrukh Khan. Gujarat were 7 down before Rashid Khan was joined by Kagiso Rabada in the middle.

23:27 (IST) 4 Apr 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Deshpande ensures, Royals win by 6 runs

Royals Win!! A dot of the last ball means that Deshpande has defended 10 off the last six balls and made sure that Royals win the game by 6 runs and stay at the top of the table.

23:24 (IST) 4 Apr 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Archer, Deshpande combine to get Rashid

Wicket!! Rashid Khan goes for a big shot and he is caught in the deep well by Jofra Archer. Now GT need 7 off 1 to win. Until or unless Deshpande faulters, it could maximum be a Super Over.

23:22 (IST) 4 Apr 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Deshpande to defend 7 off 2 balls

Dot ball. They needed 15 off 12 once, they need 7 off 2 now as Rashid fails to connect his weird sweep shot.

23:21 (IST) 4 Apr 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Deshpande to defend 7 off 3 balls

8 needed off 4 and Deshpande nails the yorker. Single taken as he misfields in his follow-through.

23:19 (IST) 4 Apr 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Deshpande to defend 10 off 6

Wide!! It's not Sandeep Sharma neither Nandre Burger but Tushar Deshpande who has been given the responsibility to defend 10 off the last 6 balls and he starts off with a wide.

23:18 (IST) 4 Apr 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: GT need 11 off 6 to win

Was that a no-ball? The umpire has gone upstairs. The ball was full toss, but was it above waist high? No seems to be the answer, they ran one on the last ball and it now results in 11 needed off 6 to win with Burger bowling the last over.

Just 4 from the Jofra over and he keeps Royals in it.

GT score after 19 over reads 200/7.

23:16 (IST) 4 Apr 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Royals lose review

Huge appeal for LBW here and Royals take the review as it is against Rashid Khan. But the ball had nicked Rashid's bat so ROYALS LOSE REVIEW. More importantly for Titans, Rashid stays.

23:13 (IST) 4 Apr 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Sandeep hit for 15

Oh no, the best death bowler, Sandeep Sharma, has conceded not one, but two big boundaries and a total of 15 runs in the 18th. Now the partnership between Rabada, who by the way has hit a six, and Rashid is 35 runs string. Most importantly, those 35 runs have come off just 19 balls.

GT score after 18 over reads 196/7.

23:11 (IST) 4 Apr 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: GT need 30 off 18 to win

Rashid Khan is keeping his team in the context by getting the exact amount of runs needed. He and Rabada hit a four each and get 10 from Bishnoi over to make it 30 needed off the last three.

GT score after 17 over reads 181/7.

23:10 (IST) 4 Apr 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Archer hit for 10 runs

The match now hangs in balance as Archer has been hit for 10 runs here and Titans now need 40 off the last four overs with three wickets in hand.

GT score after 16 over reads 171/7.

23:09 (IST) 4 Apr 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Double wicket Bishnoi over

Wicket!! Gone, that's another wicket as Tewatia has been caught behind by Ferreira off the bowling Bishnoi. That is his fourth wicket.

Wicket!! Make that two wickets in the over as Shahrukh Khan has been run out by the magical arm Ravindra Jadeja.

GT score after 15 over reads 161/7.

23:05 (IST) 4 Apr 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Burger removes Buttler

Wicket!! Buttler tries to play the pull shot and then gets caught.

Wicket and 12 off the 14th over.

GT score after 14 over reads 145/5

23:04 (IST) 4 Apr 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Double wicket over from Bishnoi

Wicket!! Gets the big wicket of Phillips does Bishnoi.

Wicket!! Gets hit for a four and then again gets the wicket. This time it is Washington Sundar who has got to go.

Six runs and two wickets from Bishnoi.

GT score after 13 over reads 133/4

23:02 (IST) 4 Apr 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Buttler goes after Deshpande

Jos Buttler has decided to go for big shots here and he has gone after Deshpande, hitting him for 15 runs as the Titans cruise towards the target.

GT score after 12 over reads 127/2

23:00 (IST) 4 Apr 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Bishnoi gets Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan has finally played the wrong shot here as Ravi Bishnoi, the impact player has an instant impact and gets the big wicket of Sudharsan. He is out for 73 off 44 balls and GT are two down now.

GT score after 11 over reads 112/2

22:59 (IST) 4 Apr 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: 100 up for GT

Sai Sudharsan looks in fantastic touch here as Nandre Burger has been hit for 11 runs and 100 comes up for the Titans.

GT score after 10 over reads 103/1

22:58 (IST) 4 Apr 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Sai punishes Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is turning out to be very expensive here as he has been hit for 14 runs in his second over to concede 25 in his first two.

GT score after 9 over reads 92/1

22:56 (IST) 4 Apr 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Fifty for Sai, Kushagra out

A fifty has come up for Sai Sudharsan here. But here, we have wicket and it has come courtesy of Riyan Parag, the part-time bowler. The opening stand is broken.

GT score after 8 over reads 78/1

22:53 (IST) 4 Apr 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Ravindra Jadeja into the attack

Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack and he has been hit for 11 runs in his first over itself.

GT score after 7 over reads 67/0

22:52 (IST) 4 Apr 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: 11 from final powerplay over

Sandeep Sharma bowls the final powerplay over and concedes 11 runs as Titans g past the 50-run mark.

GT score after 6 over reads 56/0

22:50 (IST) 4 Apr 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Tushar Deshpande into the attack

Tushar Deshpande is into the attack and he has bowled a good first over here as well. Conceding only 5 runs.

GT score after 5 over reads 45/0

22:49 (IST) 4 Apr 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Sandeep Sharma into the attack

Sandeep Sharma is into the attack and he has been hit for eight runs first up as Gujarat continue to do well.

GT score after 4 over reads 40/0

22:48 (IST) 4 Apr 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Sudharsan hits Archer for 10 runs

Sai Sudharsan has hit Jofra Archer for 10 runs thanks to two fours.

GT score after 3 over reads 32/0

22:47 (IST) 4 Apr 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Burger bowls well

The Titans have done well here, but not too much as Nandre Burger concedes only 7 runs.

GT score after 2 over reads 22/0

21:44 (IST) 4 Apr 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Edge not taken

Wide off the first ball and then an edge and that doesn't carry. Nandre Burger with a weird start as well.

21:42 (IST) 4 Apr 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: 5 Wides, SIX And a 4 against Archer

This is not at all an ideal start for ace paceman Jofra Archer who bowls out swinging yorker for right-hander, but unfortunately to the left hander Said Sudharsan and the ball goes for 5 wides.

Six!! Next ball is short and Sudharsan plays the upper cut over deeo third for a six

Four!! And a brilliant cover drive ends the over, brilliant one for Sai and Titans.

GT score after 1 over reads 15/0

21:22 (IST) 4 Apr 2026

GT vs RR LIVE SCORE Updates: Brilliant last over from Siraj restricts Rajasthan Royals to 210

A brilliant last over from Mohammed Siraj means that Royals get only nine runs off it and also lose a wicket. In the end, they have posted 210, exactly what their captain Riyan Parag had wanted at the time of toss.

Rajasthan Royals Live Score after 20 overs is 210/6.

21:19 (IST) 4 Apr 2026

GT vs RR LIVE SCORE Updates: Siraj gets Jurel

Wicket!! This is a brilliant knock from Dhruv Jurel as he has smashed 75 off 42 balls. He finally gets out, trying to get the maximum result off the last over.