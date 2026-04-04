GT vs RR Highlights, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 6 runs in match 9 of IPL 2026 on April 4 (Saturday) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Tushar Deshpande was the hero of the match for the Royals after he defended 10 off the last 6 balls against the pair of Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada, who before the start of the last over, had added 35 off 20 balls. He conceded only 4 and also got the wicket of Rashid Khan. [Check Full Scorecard Here].
Earlier, Kumar Kushagra and Sai Sudharsan started the chase of 210 for the Titans. Despite a good start from the openers, the Titans have now lost the plot, losing two wickets in one over to Ravi Bishnoi. Bishnoi got four wickets in total to his kitty. Jos Buttler was also removed by Nandre Burger. Bishnoi then got Tewatia. Ravindra Jadeja ran out Shahrukh Khan. Gujarat were 7 down before Rashid Khan was joined by Kagiso Rabada in the middle.
Indian Premier League, 2026
Gujarat Titans
204/8 (20.0)
Rajasthan Royals
210/6 (20.0)
Match Ended ( Day – Match 9 )
Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by 6 runs
GT vs RR, IPL 2026: What happened in Rajasthan Royals’ innings?
The match started with Shubman Gill not playing. Vaibhav Suryavanshi started the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswla for the Royals after Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to bat first. The duo added 70 off just 38 balls for the opening wicket before Rashid Khan removed the former. Jaiswal after hitting his fifty, was bowled by Rabada. Prasidh Krishna has removed Royals skipper Riyan Parag. As Mohammed Siraj takes a stunner, Ashok Sharma gets the big wicket of Shimron Hetmyer. The Royals eventually finished at 210/6 after Jurel smashed 75 off 42 balls.
GT vs RR Toss, IPL 2026
The toss between Gujarat Titans stand-in skipper Rashid Khan and his Rajasthan Royals counterpart Riyan Prag was won by the latter who opted to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
GT vs RR Playing 11, IPL 2026
Gujarat Titans (GT) Playing 11: Kumar Kushagra, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Impact Player Options: Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav
Rajasthan Royals (RR) Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma.
Impact Player Options: Ravi Bishnoi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Shubham Dubey, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh
GT vs RR IPL Last Night's Match Full Scorecard: Catch All The Updates From IPL 2026 Match 9 Here.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 6 runs in match 9 of IPL 2026 on April 4 (Saturday) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Tushar Deshpande was the hero of the match for the Royals after he defended 10 off the last 6 balls against the pair of Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada, who before the start of the last over, had added 35 off 20 balls. He conceded only 4 and also got the wicket of Rashid Khan. [Check Full Scorecard Here].
Earlier, Kumar Kushagra and Sai Sudharsan started the chase of 210 for the Titans. Despite a good start from the openers, the Titans have now lost the plot, losing two wickets in one over to Ravi Bishnoi. Bishnoi got four wickets in total to his kitty. Jos Buttler was also removed by Nandre Burger. Bishnoi then got Tewatia. Ravindra Jadeja ran out Shahrukh Khan. Gujarat were 7 down before Rashid Khan was joined by Kagiso Rabada in the middle.
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Deshpande ensures, Royals win by 6 runs
Royals Win!! A dot of the last ball means that Deshpande has defended 10 off the last six balls and made sure that Royals win the game by 6 runs and stay at the top of the table.
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Archer, Deshpande combine to get Rashid
Wicket!! Rashid Khan goes for a big shot and he is caught in the deep well by Jofra Archer. Now GT need 7 off 1 to win. Until or unless Deshpande faulters, it could maximum be a Super Over.
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Deshpande to defend 7 off 2 balls
Dot ball. They needed 15 off 12 once, they need 7 off 2 now as Rashid fails to connect his weird sweep shot.
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Deshpande to defend 7 off 3 balls
8 needed off 4 and Deshpande nails the yorker. Single taken as he misfields in his follow-through.
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Deshpande to defend 10 off 6
Wide!! It's not Sandeep Sharma neither Nandre Burger but Tushar Deshpande who has been given the responsibility to defend 10 off the last 6 balls and he starts off with a wide.
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: GT need 11 off 6 to win
Was that a no-ball? The umpire has gone upstairs. The ball was full toss, but was it above waist high? No seems to be the answer, they ran one on the last ball and it now results in 11 needed off 6 to win with Burger bowling the last over.
Just 4 from the Jofra over and he keeps Royals in it.
GT score after 19 over reads 200/7.
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Royals lose review
Huge appeal for LBW here and Royals take the review as it is against Rashid Khan. But the ball had nicked Rashid's bat so ROYALS LOSE REVIEW. More importantly for Titans, Rashid stays.
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Sandeep hit for 15
Oh no, the best death bowler, Sandeep Sharma, has conceded not one, but two big boundaries and a total of 15 runs in the 18th. Now the partnership between Rabada, who by the way has hit a six, and Rashid is 35 runs string. Most importantly, those 35 runs have come off just 19 balls.
GT score after 18 over reads 196/7.
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: GT need 30 off 18 to win
Rashid Khan is keeping his team in the context by getting the exact amount of runs needed. He and Rabada hit a four each and get 10 from Bishnoi over to make it 30 needed off the last three.
GT score after 17 over reads 181/7.
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Archer hit for 10 runs
The match now hangs in balance as Archer has been hit for 10 runs here and Titans now need 40 off the last four overs with three wickets in hand.
GT score after 16 over reads 171/7.
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Double wicket Bishnoi over
Wicket!! Gone, that's another wicket as Tewatia has been caught behind by Ferreira off the bowling Bishnoi. That is his fourth wicket.
Wicket!! Make that two wickets in the over as Shahrukh Khan has been run out by the magical arm Ravindra Jadeja.
GT score after 15 over reads 161/7.
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Burger removes Buttler
Wicket!! Buttler tries to play the pull shot and then gets caught.
Wicket and 12 off the 14th over.
GT score after 14 over reads 145/5
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Double wicket over from Bishnoi
Wicket!! Gets the big wicket of Phillips does Bishnoi.
Wicket!! Gets hit for a four and then again gets the wicket. This time it is Washington Sundar who has got to go.
Six runs and two wickets from Bishnoi.
GT score after 13 over reads 133/4
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Buttler goes after Deshpande
Jos Buttler has decided to go for big shots here and he has gone after Deshpande, hitting him for 15 runs as the Titans cruise towards the target.
GT score after 12 over reads 127/2
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Bishnoi gets Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan has finally played the wrong shot here as Ravi Bishnoi, the impact player has an instant impact and gets the big wicket of Sudharsan. He is out for 73 off 44 balls and GT are two down now.
GT score after 11 over reads 112/2
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: 100 up for GT
Sai Sudharsan looks in fantastic touch here as Nandre Burger has been hit for 11 runs and 100 comes up for the Titans.
GT score after 10 over reads 103/1
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Sai punishes Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja is turning out to be very expensive here as he has been hit for 14 runs in his second over to concede 25 in his first two.
GT score after 9 over reads 92/1
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Fifty for Sai, Kushagra out
A fifty has come up for Sai Sudharsan here. But here, we have wicket and it has come courtesy of Riyan Parag, the part-time bowler. The opening stand is broken.
GT score after 8 over reads 78/1
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Ravindra Jadeja into the attack
Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack and he has been hit for 11 runs in his first over itself.
GT score after 7 over reads 67/0
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: 11 from final powerplay over
Sandeep Sharma bowls the final powerplay over and concedes 11 runs as Titans g past the 50-run mark.
GT score after 6 over reads 56/0
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Tushar Deshpande into the attack
Tushar Deshpande is into the attack and he has bowled a good first over here as well. Conceding only 5 runs.
GT score after 5 over reads 45/0
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Sandeep Sharma into the attack
Sandeep Sharma is into the attack and he has been hit for eight runs first up as Gujarat continue to do well.
GT score after 4 over reads 40/0
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Sudharsan hits Archer for 10 runs
Sai Sudharsan has hit Jofra Archer for 10 runs thanks to two fours.
GT score after 3 over reads 32/0
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Burger bowls well
The Titans have done well here, but not too much as Nandre Burger concedes only 7 runs.
GT score after 2 over reads 22/0
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: Edge not taken
Wide off the first ball and then an edge and that doesn't carry. Nandre Burger with a weird start as well.
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE Updates: 5 Wides, SIX And a 4 against Archer
This is not at all an ideal start for ace paceman Jofra Archer who bowls out swinging yorker for right-hander, but unfortunately to the left hander Said Sudharsan and the ball goes for 5 wides.
Six!! Next ball is short and Sudharsan plays the upper cut over deeo third for a six
Four!! And a brilliant cover drive ends the over, brilliant one for Sai and Titans.
GT score after 1 over reads 15/0
GT vs RR LIVE SCORE Updates: Who is Ashok Sharma?
Who is Ashok Sharma? GT debutant makes headlines with inspiring journey from quitting cricket to IPL 2026 after record-breaking domestic season.
Read More About Him Here- Who is Ashok Sharma? The Titans’ Rs 90 lakh ‘speedster’ who almost quit cricket
Rajasthan Royals Live Score after 20 overs is 210/6.
GT vs RR LIVE SCORE Updates: Brilliant last over from Siraj restricts Rajasthan Royals to 210
A brilliant last over from Mohammed Siraj means that Royals get only nine runs off it and also lose a wicket. In the end, they have posted 210, exactly what their captain Riyan Parag had wanted at the time of toss.
Rajasthan Royals Live Score after 20 overs is 210/6.
GT vs RR LIVE SCORE Updates: Siraj gets Jurel
Wicket!! This is a brilliant knock from Dhruv Jurel as he has smashed 75 off 42 balls. He finally gets out, trying to get the maximum result off the last over.