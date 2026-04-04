GT vs RR Highlights, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 6 runs in match 9 of IPL 2026 on April 4 (Saturday) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Tushar Deshpande was the hero of the match for the Royals after he defended 10 off the last 6 balls against the pair of Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada, who before the start of the last over, had added 35 off 20 balls. He conceded only 4 and also got the wicket of Rashid Khan. [Check Full Scorecard Here].

Earlier, Kumar Kushagra and Sai Sudharsan started the chase of 210 for the Titans. Despite a good start from the openers, the Titans have now lost the plot, losing two wickets in one over to Ravi Bishnoi. Bishnoi got four wickets in total to his kitty. Jos Buttler was also removed by Nandre Burger. Bishnoi then got Tewatia. Ravindra Jadeja ran out Shahrukh Khan. Gujarat were 7 down before Rashid Khan was joined by Kagiso Rabada in the middle.

Match Ended Indian Premier League, 2026 Gujarat Titans

204/8 (20.0) vs Rajasthan Royals

210/6 (20.0) Match Ended ( Day – Match 9 )

Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by 6 runs View Scorecard

GT vs RR, IPL 2026: What happened in Rajasthan Royals’ innings?

The match started with Shubman Gill not playing. Vaibhav Suryavanshi started the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswla for the Royals after Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to bat first. The duo added 70 off just 38 balls for the opening wicket before Rashid Khan removed the former. Jaiswal after hitting his fifty, was bowled by Rabada. Prasidh Krishna has removed Royals skipper Riyan Parag. As Mohammed Siraj takes a stunner, Ashok Sharma gets the big wicket of Shimron Hetmyer. The Royals eventually finished at 210/6 after Jurel smashed 75 off 42 balls.

GT vs RR Toss, IPL 2026

The toss between Gujarat Titans stand-in skipper Rashid Khan and his Rajasthan Royals counterpart Riyan Prag was won by the latter who opted to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT vs RR Playing 11, IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans (GT) Playing 11: Kumar Kushagra, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player Options: Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav

ALSO READ GT vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch IPL match online and on TV

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma.

Impact Player Options: Ravi Bishnoi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Shubham Dubey, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh

Live Updates

GT vs RR IPL Last Night's Match Full Scorecard: Catch All The Updates From IPL 2026 Match 9 Here.