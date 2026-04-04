The exciting match between the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 is something cricket fans around the world are eagerly waiting for.

The Narendra Modi Stadium will be full of blue and silver tonight, April 4, 2026, as Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals in Match 9 of IPL 2026.

The match happens to be an exciting battle between Gujarat’s calm and planned style and Rajasthan’s fearless and attacking approach.

With star players like Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan and Jofra Archer taking the field, fans can look forward to powerful batting, impressive bowling and plenty of thrilling moments during the match.

Key battles to watch

All eyes are on 15-year-old rising star Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently impressed everyone with a super-fast half-century in just 15 balls.

Now, he will face his biggest challenge yet against a strong pace attack led by Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Prasidh Krishna.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and experienced player Jos Buttler who will be playing against his former team will try to take full advantage of a pitch that usually helps batters and produces big scores.

With teams regularly scoring big totals at this venue, the toss and the dew later in the evening could play a very important role in deciding the match.

IPL 2026 GT vs RR : When & where to catch the action

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Time: 07:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Venue: Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad

IPL 2026 GT vs RR how to watch the match: Don’t Miss the Drip!

Live Streaming: Watch every ball on the JioHotstar app. You can easily switch between languages like Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada in the settings. You will need an active subscription to watch.

TV Broadcast (Star Sports Network):

Star Sports 1 / HD: English

Star Sports 1 Hindi / HD: Hindi

Regional channels: Available in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada for local coverage

IPL 2026 GT vs RR Live Streaming & Broadcast Summary Around The World

Region TV Broadcaster Live Streaming Platform India Star Sports Network JioHotstar (App & Website) Pakistan — Yupp TV Bangladesh Gazi TV (GTV) Gazi TV Official / Local Platforms* US & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App, Sling TV, Fubo MENA CricLife 1 (via eLife) StarzPlay / beIN Connect Australia Fox Cricket (Channel 501) Kayo Sports / Foxtel App UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go / NOW TV

IPL 2026: GT vs RR full team squad

Gujarat Titans squad: Shubman Gill (c) , Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Sai Kishore.

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Donovan Ferreira, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Vasisht.