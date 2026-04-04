As the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 9 of the IPL 2026 today, April 4, 2026, a major shift in the lineup has refocused the financial spotlight. With regular GT captain Shubman Gill (₹16.50 Crore) officially out of today’s playing XI, the hierarchy of the highest-paid players on the field has shifted. In his absence, the leadership and the pressure of the heavy price tags fall on an elite group of international and Indian stars who remain the most expensive assets in this high-stakes encounter.

Elite Retentions Take Charge: Verified Salaries for the Playing XI

Despite the absence of Gill, today’s match remains one of the most expensive fixtures of the season. The Rajasthan Royals have traveled to Ahmedabad with their full-strength, high-value core, while the Gujarat Titans lean heavily on their retained bowling mastermind. With the 2026 salary caps reaching record heights, the remaining top earners on the pitch today represent a combined investment of over ₹80 Crore, proving that even without their captain, the Titans boast immense financial and tactical depth.

Top 5 Highest-Paid Players Featuring in Today’s GT vs RR Match

With Shubman Gill excluded, here are the verified salaries and key statistics for the top 5 earners active in today’s game:

Rank Player Team Verified Price (INR) Key IPL Career Stats 1 Rashid Khan GT ₹18.00 Crore 140+ Wickets, 6.73 Econ, 3/7 BBI 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR ₹18.00 Crore 1,600+ Runs, 153.5 SR, 2 Hundreds 3 Jos Buttler GT ₹15.75 Crore 3,500+ Runs, 147.5 SR, 7 Hundreds 4 Ravindra Jadeja RR ₹14.00 Crore 2,900+ Runs, 160+ Wickets (Trade) 5 Dhruv Jurel RR ₹14.00 Crore 500+ Runs, 137.1 SR, 2 Fifties

Inside the Big-Money Battles: GT and RR’s Top Assets

GT’s Global Superstars Step Up

In the absence of Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans are spearheaded by Rashid Khan, who remains the joint-highest earner in the match at ₹18 Crore. His role as the defensive anchor of the bowling unit is more critical than ever. Supporting him is the explosive Jos Buttler, whose ₹15.75 Crore valuation makes him the most expensive batter for GT today, tasked with providing the fiery start usually expected from Gill.

Rajasthan’s Unchanged Million-Dollar Core

The Rajasthan Royals benefit from total squad stability today. Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to lead the payroll at ₹18 Crore, looking to exploit the gap left in the Titans’ leadership. He is bolstered by the tactical experience of Ravindra Jadeja (₹14 Crore) and the finishing prowess of Dhruv Jurel (₹14 Crore), making RR’s middle-to-lower order one of the most valuable and dangerous in the 2026 tournament.