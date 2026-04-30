The IPL 2026 season is getting more exciting as Gujarat Titans face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 42 on April 30. With the tournament moving into an important stage, every match now matters more and both teams will be looking to secure those crucial two points.

This will be the second time these two teams meet this season. Just a few days ago, they played at Chinnaswamy Stadium, where RCB won the match thanks to a classic half-century from Virat Kohli.

But Gujarat Titans are not the same side anymore. After a big win against Chennai Super Kings, Shubman Gill and his team will be confident. They will now aim to win at home and settle the score against RCB.

ALSO READ GT vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch IPL 2026 match 42 online and on TV

GT vs RCB Playing 11

Gujarat Titans (GT) Predicted Playing 11: Shubman Gill (C), Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Prasidh Krishna.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Predicted playing 11: Rajat Patidar (C), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma, Romario Shepherd.

GT vs RCB, IPL 2026 Match Details, Venue, and Time

The match between GT vs RCB will get in action at 07:30 pm with the toss scheduled for 07:00 pm.

GT vs RCB, IPL 2026 Today’s Match Venue

Match Venue Live Broadcast Live Streaming IPL 2026 Match GT vs RCB Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Star Sports Network JioHotstar

GT vs RCB Today IPL Match Date

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in strong form after a dominant win over DC and currently sit at No. 2 on the points table. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans are at No. 5 and will be looking to break into the top four with a crucial victory at home.

Match No: 42

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Thursday, April 30, 2026 Time: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

GT Full Squad:

Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill (c) , Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Sai Kishore, Glenn Phillips, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Tom Banton, Nishant Sindhu, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ashok Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Manav Suthar.

RCB Full Squad

Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB): Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan.