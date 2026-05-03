The evening slot of this Super Sunday features a massive clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium as Gujarat Titans (GT) host the league leaders, Punjab Kings (PBKS). GT have regained momentum with consecutive wins and sit 5th on the table, while PBKS have been the most dominant side this season, suffering only one defeat in their first eight games.

History favour the Kings in this rivalry, having won 4 of the 7 encounters between the two sides. Their most recent meeting on March 31 saw PBKS clinch a thrilling 3-wicket victory with just 5 balls to spare. Shubman Gill will be eager to settle the score on his home turf but Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab squad remains the team to beat in 2026.

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GT vs PBKS, IPL Today Match Date

GT vs PBKS will lock horns today (May 3).

GT vs PBKS, IPL Today Match Time

The evening clash between GT and PBKS will kick off at 07:30 PM IST, with the crucial toss scheduled for 07:00 PM IST.

GT vs PBKS, IPL Today Match Venue and Live Streaming Details

Match Venue Live Broadcast Live Streaming IPL 2026 Match GT vs PBKS Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Star Sports Network JioHotstar

GT vs PBKS Playing 11s

Gujarat Titans (GT) (Probable 11 +Impact Player) : 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 B Sai Sudharsan, 3 Jos Buttler (wk), 4 Jason Holder, 5 M Shahrukh Khan, 6 Washington Sundar, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Arshad Khan, 9 Rashid Khan, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Manav Suthar, 12 Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings (PBKS) (Probable 11 +Impact Player): 1 Priyansh Arya, 2 Prabhsimran Singh (wk), 3 Cooper Connolly, 4 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 5 Nehal Wadhera, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Suryansh Shedge/Shashank Singh, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Harpreet Brar, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Arshdeep Singh, 12 Yuzvendra Chahal

GT vs PBKS Full Squads

GT Full Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Manav Suthar, Ashok Sharma.

PBKS Full Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Cooper Connolly, Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Suryansh Shedge, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett.