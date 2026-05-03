In a high-stakes evening encounter, Gujarat Titans (GT) host table-toppers Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT are looking for revenge after their narrow defeat earlier in the season, while PBKS, led by Shreyas Iyer, aim to secure their top-four finish with another dominant performance. Here is the guide to watching this clash live.

How to watch GT vs PBKS IPL match online

Fans can watch the GT vs PBKS match online via the JioHotstar app and website. The digital platform offers various viewing modes, including the “MaxView” split-screen feature. The high-voltage clash is scheduled to begin at 07:30 PM IST, with pre-match shows beginning from 06:30 PM onwards.

𝐆𝐫𝐢𝐭. 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 – The skipper is locked in for tonight 🔒 pic.twitter.com/Isy9iHxcUV — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 3, 2026

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How to watch GT vs PBKS on TV?

The live telecast of the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Channels include Star Sports 1 HD/SD (Hindi), Star Sports 2 HD/SD (English) and regional feeds in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. 4K viewers can enjoy the action on Star Sports 4K.

How to watch the match effectively for free?

Streaming for IPL 2026 is hosted on JioHotstar. While direct subscriptions start at Rs 79/month for the Mobile plan, users can effectively watch for free by leveraging telecom bundles.

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𝑶𝒏𝒆 𝒍𝒐𝒔𝒔 𝒅𝒐𝒆𝒔𝒏'𝒕 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒚𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈! 💪 pic.twitter.com/gGBuRAE2sg — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 2, 2026

Jio users with plans of Rs 349 and above often have full-season access included. Vi users have a highly affordable Rs 44 recharge option specifically for JioHotstar access, while Airtel’s Unlimited 5G data packs (starting at Rs 549) often bundle 3 months of the service. Viewers are encouraged to check their respective telecom apps (MyJio, Airtel Thanks, or Vi) to see if their current plan already provides active access to the platform.