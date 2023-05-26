GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: High stakes clash as Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans battle for final spot

GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians clash with Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023’s Qualifier 2, striving to keep their dreams alive for a historic sixth title. The victor of this encounter will challenge Chennai Super Kings in the tournament’s final. Although Gujarat Titans secured the top spot but faltered against CSK in Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians, despite finishing fourth in the league stage, showcased dominance over Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator, persisting in their pursuit of the coveted trophy.

The Titans’ bowling, spearheaded by Mohammad Shami (26 wickets in 15 matches), faces a tough challenge against MI’s resurgent batting, which has significantly elevated its performance in the latter stages of the tournament.

Indian Premier League, 2023 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 26 May 2023 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Qualifier 2 ) Match begins at 7:30 pm

Live Updates