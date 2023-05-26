scorecardresearch
GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: High stakes clash as Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans battle for final spot

GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: The victor of this encounter will challenge Chennai Super Kings in the tournament’s final.

GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Although Gujarat Titans secured the top spot but faltered against CSK in Qualifier 1. (Image/IPL)
GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians clash with Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023’s Qualifier 2, striving to keep their dreams alive for a historic sixth title. The victor of this encounter will challenge Chennai Super Kings in the tournament’s final. Although Gujarat Titans secured the top spot but faltered against CSK in Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians, despite finishing fourth in the league stage, showcased dominance over Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator, persisting in their pursuit of the coveted trophy. 

The Titans’ bowling, spearheaded by Mohammad Shami (26 wickets in 15 matches), faces a tough challenge against MI’s resurgent batting, which has significantly elevated its performance in the latter stages of the tournament.

Indian Premier League, 2023Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad   26 May 2023

Gujarat Titans 

vs

Mumbai Indians  

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Qualifier 2 ) Match begins at 7:30 pm

17:59 (IST) 26 May 2023
GT vs MI Live Score Updates: Akash Madhwal is banned from local tournaments – Here’s why

Akash's journey from tennis ball cricket to the challenging world of leather cricket unveiled intriguing tales from his past. Ashish, Akash's elder brother, reminiscing about their hometown, disclosed that the pacer's skill had reached such a fearsome level that he was prohibited from participating in local tournaments. Ashish acknowledged, “No one had the courage to let him play here. The fear of his bowling was immense, leading to his exclusion from local competitions. There was an atmosphere of trepidation. Akash had to venture outside Roorkee to find opportunities.” Read more here

17:48 (IST) 26 May 2023
GT vs MI Live Score Updates: Head-to-head

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans have faced each other thrice in IPL history. In their third encounter this season, Mumbai Indians emerged victorious in the first match, while Gujarat Titans secured a win in the second, marking their first-ever triumph against MI. Previously, MI had triumphed over GT in the last season as well, giving them a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head record.

17:46 (IST) 26 May 2023
GT vs MI Live Score Updates: Mumbai full squad

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

17:44 (IST) 26 May 2023
GT vs MI Live Score Updates: Gujarat full squad

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

17:43 (IST) 26 May 2023
GT vs MI Live Score Updates: Welcome to the blog

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Qualifier 2 which will be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans are set to lock horns in IPL 2023's Qualifier 2, battling for a shot at the title. The winner will face Chennai Super Kings in the final. Despite the Titans' top spot finish, they stumbled against CSK in Qualifier 1, while Mumbai Indians, despite their fourth-place league stage finish, displayed dominance over Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator, determined to claim the coveted trophy. Stay tuned for all the latest updates of the game.

IPL 2023
First published on: 26-05-2023 at 17:35 IST

Stock Market