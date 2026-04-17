The stage is set for an exciting match as Gujarat Titans led by Shubman Gill take on Kolkata Knight Riders led by Ajinkya Rahane,at their home ground. With the IPL 2026 season heating up, this game is expected to be a close and competitive contest.

Will Gujarat Titans continue their strong run in Ahmedabad or can KKR step up and turn things in their favour with their aggressive style?

The match will be played on Friday, April 17 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Pitch Report: A Balanced Battlefield

The Narendra Modi Stadium is known for being a good pitch for cricket. Early in the innings, the ball comes nicely onto the bat which helps batters play their shots freely.

But because the ground is big players need to place their shots smartly and run hard between the wickets.

The trend: The average first-innings score here is usually around 178–180 runs.

Toss factor: Most captains prefer to bowl first. In the evening dew makes the ball slippery which is tough for spinners to handle. This gives an advantage to the team chasing the target.

Weather Forecast: Sizzling Ahmedabad

For Friday, April 17, 2026, the weather in Ahmedabad will be mostly sunny and very hot during the day, with temperatures reaching around 40°C.

By night it will cool down a bit to about 26°C. Humidity will stay low at around 29%, and there’s only a small 10% chance of rain so a full match is expected without interruptions.

Hourly Weather Outlook:

Morning/Afternoon:

It will be bright and sunny with temperatures near 40°C. The weather will be hot and dry and there’s no chance of rain so the pre-match buildup won’t be affected.

Evening (Match Time):

The sky should stay clear, making it good for cricket. The temperature will drop to around 32°C at the start and go down to 26°C later in the night. With no rain expected conditions are ideal for a full game.

Wind & Humidity:

Light winds from the northwest at about 20 km/h will blow and humidity will be low at around 21% keeping the air dry throughout the evening.

Head-To-Head: GT Hold the Edge Over KKR

The rivalry between these two sides has been competitive though the Titans have often held the upper hand in recent years.

Matches Played: 6

6 Gujarat Titans Won: 3

3 Kolkata Knight Riders Won: 3

3 Last Meeting: Gujarat Titans won the most recent encounter on April 21, 2025.

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GT vs KKR match Details:

Category Match Information Teams Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Date Friday, April 17, 2026 Time 7:30 PM IST Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Where to Watch JioStar Network and JioHotstar

Final Thoughts

This match looks quite evenly matched. Gujarat Titans may have a small edge because they know the conditions better but Kolkata Knight Riders have enough power in their team to turn the game in their favour.

If GT’s top batsmen play well they can take control of the match. But if KKR’s big hitters start firing, it could be tough for the bowlers. Overall fans can expect an exciting and close contest.