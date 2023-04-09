GT vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Score: Titans set to clash with Knight Riders for its 3rd win; toss to take place at 3 pm

Gujrat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 Live: The Gujarat Titans (GT) are playing against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. The match presents GT with the opportunity to secure three consecutive victories. In their previous two matches, GT defeated Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals by 5 and 6 wickets respectively, while KKR lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 7 runs before bouncing back with an 81-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

GT has demonstrated their potential in the first two games, and with the advantage of playing at home, they have the players to climb to the top of the points table. On the other hand, KKR, who are not among the favourites this season, were not expected to reach the playoffs, but they won their previous match with their formidable spin trio.

In their only encounter last season, GT won by eight runs. This afternoon fixture in Ahmedabad promises to be an intriguing clash between these two teams.

Indian Premier League, 2023 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 09 April 2023 Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 13 ) Match begins at 15:30 IST (10:00 GMT)

Live Updates