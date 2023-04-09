scorecardresearch
GT vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Score: Titans set to clash with Knight Riders for its 3rd win; toss to take place at 3 pm

IPL 2023 GT vs KKR Live Score Updates: This afternoon fixture in Ahmedabad promises to be an intriguing clash between these two teams.

Written by Sports Desk
Updated:
GT has demonstrated their potential in the first two games, and with the advantage of playing at home, they have the players to climb to the top of the points table. (Image/PTI)
Gujrat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 Live: The Gujarat Titans (GT) are playing against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. The match presents GT with the opportunity to secure three consecutive victories. In their previous two matches, GT defeated Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals by 5 and 6 wickets respectively, while KKR lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 7 runs before bouncing back with an 81-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

GT has demonstrated their potential in the first two games, and with the advantage of playing at home, they have the players to climb to the top of the points table. On the other hand, KKR, who are not among the favourites this season, were not expected to reach the playoffs, but they won their previous match with their formidable spin trio.

In their only encounter last season, GT won by eight runs. This afternoon fixture in Ahmedabad promises to be an intriguing clash between these two teams.

Indian Premier League, 2023Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad   09 April 2023

Gujarat Titans 

vs

Kolkata Knight Riders  

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 13 ) Match begins at 15:30 IST (10:00 GMT)

Live Updates
14:19 (IST) 9 Apr 2023
GT vs KKR IPL Live Updates: Performance of both teams so far

Earlier, Gujarat Titans emerged victorious against Chennai Super Kings with a 5-wicket win and also defeated Delhi Capitals with a 6-wicket win. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a 7-run loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) but made a comeback by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with an 81-run win.

14:07 (IST) 9 Apr 2023
GT vs KKR Live Updates: Behind the scenes!

Gujarat Titans during practice session on Saturday ahead of their game against KKR.

(Images/PTI)

First published on: 09-04-2023 at 13:43 IST

