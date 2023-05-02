GT vs DC Match Preview, IPL 2023: Where to watch? Pitch report, full squads

GT vs DC Match Preview, IPL 2023: As the IPL season heats up, the Delhi Capitals find themselves in a tight spot. With only two wins from their first eight games, the team needs to turn things around quickly if they want to have any chance of making it to the playoffs. This won’t be an easy feat, especially when they’re up against the formidable Gujarat Titans, a team that has shown time and again that they can win from any situation.

The Capitals will be hoping that their Indian batters can finally find their form and deliver when it matters the most. The team’s resources are stretched thin, and they will need to put in a herculean effort to win all their remaining games. However, with the likes of David Miller and Vijay Shankar in the Titans’ squad, it won’t be an easy task.

But the Capitals aren’t completely out of options. Irish left-arm pacer Joshua Little is improving with each game, and their spin department has been bolstered by the impressive performances of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad, who has picked up eight wickets in just four games.

As the two teams clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, it remains to be seen whether the Capitals can pull off a victory against the Titans, or whether the defending champions will continue their dominance in the IPL.

IPL 2023 DC vs GT: Where to watch?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST. The match will be televised on the Star Sports Network. And it will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

IPL 2023 DC vs GT: Pitch report

The Narendra Modi Stadium provides a pitch that favours fast-bowlers. The surface that offers a good bounce has been exploited in earlier matches by the quick bowlers. Those who can hit the deck hard are likely to take advantage of this pitch and pick up more wickets.

IPL 2023 DC vs GT: Full squads

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner (C), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel, Priyam Garg

Gujarat Capitals: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma