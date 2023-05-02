IPL 2023 GT vs DC Live Score: Warner, Salt depart! Massive loss for Delhi

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score: As the IPL season heats up, the Delhi Capitals find themselves in a tight spot. With only two wins from their first eight games, the team needs to turn things around quickly if they want to have any chance of making it to the playoffs. This won’t be an easy feat, especially when they’re up against the formidable Gujarat Titans, a team that has shown time and again that they can win from any situation.
The Capitals will be hoping that their Indian batters can finally find their form and deliver when it matters the most. The team’s resources are stretched thin, and they will need to put in a herculean effort to win all their remaining games. However, with the likes of David Miller and Vijay Shankar in the Titans’ squad, it won’t be an easy task.
But the Capitals aren’t completely out of options. Irish left-arm pacer Joshua Little is improving with each game, and their spin department has been bolstered by the impressive performances of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad, who has picked up eight wickets in just four games.
Catch all the live updates of the match here
Indian Premier League, 2023Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 02 May 2023
Gujarat Titans
Delhi Capitals 7/2 (1.2)
Play In Progress ( Day – Match 44 ) Delhi Capitals elected to bat
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma
David Warner has won the toss and opted to bat first vs Gujarat Titans.
The Narendra Modi Stadium provides a pitch that favours fast-bowlers. The surface that offers a good bounce has been exploited in earlier matches by the quick bowlers. Those who can hit the deck hard are likely to take advantage of this pitch and pick up more wickets.
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (C), 2 Phil Salt (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Abhishek Porel, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Hardik Pandya (C), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmed
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals from Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The match is witnessing two extremes on the IPL points table with Gujarat Titans currently on the top with 12 points and Delhi Capitals at the bottom with four points. The match will start at 7.30 pm IST and the toss will take place at 7 pm IST.