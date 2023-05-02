scorecardresearch
IPL 2023 GT vs DC Live Score: Warner, Salt depart! Massive loss for Delhi

IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals’ resources are stretched thin, and they will need to put in a herculean effort to win.

Written by Sports Desk
Updated:
GT vs DC IPL 2023 Live Score: With the likes of David Miller and Vijay Shankar in the Titans' squad, it won't be an easy road for DC. (File Image)
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score: As the IPL season heats up, the Delhi Capitals find themselves in a tight spot. With only two wins from their first eight games, the team needs to turn things around quickly if they want to have any chance of making it to the playoffs. This won’t be an easy feat, especially when they’re up against the formidable Gujarat Titans, a team that has shown time and again that they can win from any situation.

The Capitals will be hoping that their Indian batters can finally find their form and deliver when it matters the most. The team’s resources are stretched thin, and they will need to put in a herculean effort to win all their remaining games. However, with the likes of David Miller and Vijay Shankar in the Titans’ squad, it won’t be an easy task.

But the Capitals aren’t completely out of options. Irish left-arm pacer Joshua Little is improving with each game, and their spin department has been bolstered by the impressive performances of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad, who has picked up eight wickets in just four games.

Catch all the live updates of the match here

Indian Premier League, 2023Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad   02 May 2023

Gujarat Titans 

vs

Delhi Capitals   7/2 (1.2)

BowlersORWKT
Mohammad Shami151
Hardik Pandya *0.220
BatsmanRB
Priyam Garg4 6
Rilee Rossouw *0 0

Play In Progress ( Day – Match 44 ) Delhi Capitals elected to bat

Live Updates
19:30 (IST) 2 May 2023
GT vs DC Live Score Updates: Playing XI for Gujarat

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

19:22 (IST) 2 May 2023
GT vs DC Live Score Updates: Playing XI for Delhi

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma

19:02 (IST) 2 May 2023
GT vs DC Live Score Updates: Warner wins toss, opts to bat first

David Warner has won the toss and opted to bat first vs Gujarat Titans.

18:31 (IST) 2 May 2023
GT vs DC Live Score Updates: Pitch report

The Narendra Modi Stadium provides a pitch that favours fast-bowlers. The surface that offers a good bounce has been exploited in earlier matches by the quick bowlers. Those who can hit the deck hard are likely to take advantage of this pitch and pick up more wickets.

18:26 (IST) 2 May 2023
GT vs DC Live Score Updates: Delhi Probable XI

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (C), 2 Phil Salt (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Abhishek Porel, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma

18:20 (IST) 2 May 2023
GT vs DC Live Score Updates: Gujarat Probable XI

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Hardik Pandya (C), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmed

18:17 (IST) 2 May 2023
GT vs DC Live Score Updates: Welcome to the blog

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals from Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The match is witnessing two extremes on the IPL points table with Gujarat Titans currently on the top with 12 points and Delhi Capitals at the bottom with four points. The match will start at 7.30 pm IST and the toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

First published on: 02-05-2023 at 18:12 IST

