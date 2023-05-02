IPL 2023 GT vs DC Live Score: Warner, Salt depart! Massive loss for Delhi

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score: As the IPL season heats up, the Delhi Capitals find themselves in a tight spot. With only two wins from their first eight games, the team needs to turn things around quickly if they want to have any chance of making it to the playoffs. This won’t be an easy feat, especially when they’re up against the formidable Gujarat Titans, a team that has shown time and again that they can win from any situation.

The Capitals will be hoping that their Indian batters can finally find their form and deliver when it matters the most. The team’s resources are stretched thin, and they will need to put in a herculean effort to win all their remaining games. However, with the likes of David Miller and Vijay Shankar in the Titans’ squad, it won’t be an easy task.

But the Capitals aren’t completely out of options. Irish left-arm pacer Joshua Little is improving with each game, and their spin department has been bolstered by the impressive performances of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad, who has picked up eight wickets in just four games.

Indian Premier League, 2023 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 02 May 2023 Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals 7/2 (1.2) Bowlers O R WKT Mohammad Shami 1 5 1 Hardik Pandya * 0.2 2 0 Batsman R B Priyam Garg 4 6 Rilee Rossouw * 0 0 Play In Progress ( Day – Match 44 ) Delhi Capitals elected to bat

