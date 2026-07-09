A fascinating cross-sport camaraderie is brewing between two of the greatest athletes of the modern era. Tennis icon Novak Djokovic has revealed that he is actively planning a trip to India, and he already has a very specific itinerary in mind: linking up with Indian cricket maestro Virat Kohli to polish his skills with the willow.



The comments came as Djokovic works his way through the Wimbledon 2026 draw, chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title and an eighth title at SW19, a run that would equal Roger Federer’s all-time gentlemen’s singles mark at the All England Club.

The two stars’ mutual admiration is not new; earlier in this tournament, Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma watched Djokovic’s four-set win over Alex de Minaur in the Round of 16, with Kohli later posting on X calling him “the gladiator.” Djokovic has previously reciprocated the admiration on his own Instagram, sharing a story about wanting to learn from Kohli’s cricketing craft.

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That mutual respect boiled over into fresh praise this week. Speaking to Star Sports ahead of Djokovic’s Wimbledon quarterfinal, Kohli backed the Serbian’s bid for a historic 25th Grand Slam, saying: “In the comparison or conversation about being the greatest of all time, he’d be right up there with anyone else, if not number one, with the maximum number of Grand Slam titles. He deserves it.”

Learning a New Sport on Tour

While tennis remains his ultimate domain, the Serbian maestro admitted that cricket has gradually found its way into his life over the last decade and a half, largely due to the influences within his own coaching camp.

Speaking about his evolving relationship with the sport, Djokovic noted the stark contrast between his homeland and the cricketing world: “Cricket is not big in Serbia. But some of the people in my team are British, and they love cricket. So, I have been learning about the game over the last 10 to 15 years.”

Despite his unparalleled athleticism on the tennis court, the world champion acknowledged that switching a tennis racquet for a cricket bat comes with its own set of challenges. “I still need to work on my cricketing skills. Maybe Virat can help me with my technique and bat swing,” he added.

“He is Incredible”: Djokovic on the Kohli Experience

For Djokovic, the upcoming visit is as much about experiencing the cultural phenomenon of Indian cricket as it is about exploring the country. He has made it clear that there is only one person he wants leading his tour itinerary when he lands.

Expressing his admiration for Kohli’s global stature and his dominance within the subcontinent, Djokovic told JioStar: “I am planning to visit India in the near future, and we have been communicating about it. I know Virat is a global star, but especially in India, he is incredible. I would love for him to be my host and show me around. I have a lot of respect for him and for Indian cricket.”

A Blockbuster Meeting of Minds

The prospect of Djokovic and Kohli sharing a space, and potentially a cricket pitch, is a mouth-watering thought for sports fans globally. Both individuals are revered not just for their trophies, but for redefining fitness, longevity, and mental resilience in their respective fields.

While an official date for the tennis star’s visit has not yet been locked in, the ongoing communication between the two legends, and Kohli’s public backing of Djokovic’s Grand Slam pursuit, suggests that Indian fans might soon get to see a 24-time Grand Slam champion facing a few deliveries under the watchful eyes of India’s premier batsman.