India’s 144-run defeat in the fourth ODI against New Zealand has triggered a spike in cricket-related searches, with Ishan Kishan crossing 50,000 searches and Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli also featuring among the trending queries on Google Trends.

The search query “ishan kishan” recorded more than 50,000 searches, registering a 1,000% increase. Meanwhile, “shreyas iyer” and “virat kohli” each crossed 20,000 searches, also recording a 1,000% increase.

The searches were recorded in India in a Google Trends snapshot captured on November 13, 2026, at 1:24 pm IST. All three queries had started trending around an hour before the snapshot.

Ishan Kishan leads India vs New Zealand-related searches

The query “ishan kishan” emerged as the leading individual search trend in the snapshot, crossing 50,000 searches and registering a 1,000% increase.

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The search interest coincided with India’s fourth ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, where the Indian batting line-up came under pressure.

The match also saw Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli dismissed for ducks in the same ODI for the first time in 15 years, while stand-in captain Shreyas Iyer also departed without scoring. Rohit Sharma was also a trending search earlier in the day for a brilliant catch while

Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli cross 20K searches

The search queries “shreyas iyer” and “virat kohli” each crossed 20,000 searches, registering a 1,000% increase.

Iyer’s dismissal for a duck and Kohli’s early departure contributed to the attention around India’s batting performance. The search trend for Kohli was marked as having lasted for one hour when the snapshot was captured.

Meanwhile, the broader match-related query “ind vs nz live score” crossed 2,000 searches, recording a 300% increase. It was marked active and had started trending around an hour earlier.

Google Trends snapshot: India vs New Zealand fourth ODI

The November 13 snapshot, filtered for India, Sports and the past four hours, showed the following:

ishan kishan: 50K+ searches, up 1,000%

50K+ searches, up 1,000% shreyas iyer: 20K+ searches, up 1,000%

20K+ searches, up 1,000% virat kohli: 20K+ searches, up 1,000%

20K+ searches, up 1,000% ind vs nz live score: 2K+ searches, up 300%

Snapshot captured: November 13, 2026, at 1:24 pm IST

Location: India

Category: Sports

Time filter: Past four hours

Google Trends snapshot

Rohit also dominated search initially for a sharp catch off the bowling of Axar Patel and later when he got out for a golden duck in the first ball of the run-chase. This also marked Rohit’s second duck in an ODI series as an opener for the first time in the course of his illustrious career.

Why are Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli trending?

The three Indian cricketers are trending amid heightened interest in India’s fourth ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both registered ducks in the same innings, while Shreyas Iyer also fell without scoring. The unusual batting collapse, alongside the match’s live developments, drove searches for individual players and the live score.

While Will Young’s century helped the Kiwis reach 333, India were bowled out for 89 with Matt Henry finishing with 6 wickets. The Men in Blue tasted their second biggest ODI defeat. The result means New Zealand now trail 1-2 in the five-match series with one match to go. Notably, the fourth match of the bilateral arrangement was washed out without a ball being bowled.