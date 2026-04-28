It felt less like a cricket match and more like a fireworks relay, each batter striking flint against a pitch that refused to cool. In the end, Rajasthan Royals held their nerve and their nerve alone, chasing down 223 to hand Punjab Kings their first defeat of IPL 2026 in a six-wicket heist at New Chandigarh.

For a while, the chase wobbled. Then came Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey who together stitched a breathtaking 77-run stand in just 32 balls, flipping pressure into theatre. Ferreira’s unbeaten 52 off 26 balls was a study in controlled aggression, while Dubey’s 31 off 12 delivered the kind of late-innings thunder that defines the Impact Player rule. Together, they turned a tense equation, 71 needed off 36 balls, into a surprisingly comfortable finish with four balls to spare.

Such was the interest in the game that PBKS vs RR had a search volume of 1 million+ on Google trends.

Earlier, the chase had been set ablaze by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who exploded out of the blocks with 43 off 16 balls. Five towering sixes, including audacious flicks off Arshdeep Singh and Lockie Ferguson, briefly made the target look smaller than it was. His dismissal, a mistimed full toss pouched by Shreyas Iyer, offered Punjab a flicker of control.

That control grew stronger when Yuzvendra Chahal cast his spell. His 3 for 36 was not just about wickets, but disruption. Yashasvi Jaiswal, fluent for his 51 off 27, and skipper Riyan Parag (29 off 16) were both lured into mistimed lofts, undone by clever changes in pace and flight. Dhruv Jurel’s soft dismissal only tightened Punjab’s grip.

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Yet, T20 games have a habit of rewriting scripts mid-sentence. Ferreira and Dubey grabbed the pen.

Punjab’s bowlers, so often reliable, had no answers. Arshdeep leaked 68 in his four overs, Ferguson conceded 57, and Marco Jansen struggled to contain the surge. Boundaries flowed in clusters, nine fours and five sixes between the two finishers, dissolving the advantage Chahal had carefully built.

Earlier in the evening, Marcus Stoinis had powered Punjab to a formidable 222 for 4 with a blistering 62 not out off 22 balls. His innings, a cascade of clean strikes, ensured that contributions from Prabhsimran Singh (59), Priyansh Arya (29) and Cooper Connolly (30) did not go to waste. The surface, hard and lively, rewarded intent but demanded precision, something Rajasthan eventually mastered better.

This was a night where momentum behaved like quicksilver, impossible to hold for long. Punjab built, Rajasthan dismantled, and then rebuilt faster. By the time the dust settled, the Royals had surged to third on the table, while Punjab were left to replay the final overs like a bad dream on loop.