Cricket fans love drama. What they don’t love, however, is tempting fate before the first ball is bowled. On Sunday night in Ahmedabad, the script flipped brutally as South Africa thrashed India by 76 runs in their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash. Such were the ripples of the loss, that till Monday noon, it was on the top of Google trends with a search volume crossing 5 million.

While the Proteas dominated on the field, the real storm brewed off it, with broadcaster Star Sports finding itself at the receiving end of a full-blown social media bouncer.

The trouble began even before the match. Soon after India and South Africa qualified for the Super 8s, Star Sports rolled out a promotional campaign for the clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The promo, widely labelled “cringe” by fans, was seen as overly confident and dismissive of the opposition. After India’s heavy defeat, the clip was swiftly deleted, but not before the internet had already archived it in the museum of sporting hubris.

Once South Africa successfully defended their total, fans wasted no time delivering what many called a “deserving humbling” to the broadcaster. Memes, sarcastic posts and pointed criticism flooded social media, with some even joking that the stadium had become unlucky for the Men in Blue, recalling India’s heartbreak at the same venue in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

Watch the now-deleted promo here

@StarSportsIndia got humbled. So stop Behaving like Pakis just for Trp rating.. Jaffas #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/B9zu6fvlZH — SuKumar (@SuKumar393) February 22, 2026

On the field, South Africa set the tone early. Opting to bat first, they overcame early Powerplay setbacks to post a commanding 187/7. David Miller and Dewald Brevis shifted gears effortlessly, taking the attack to India’s bowlers and ensuring the pressure stayed firmly on the hosts.

India’s chase never really took off. Ishan Kishan departed for a duck in the very first over, followed quickly by Tilak Varma. Abhishek Sharma’s brief stay ended for 15, and the middle order struggled to rebuild. Shivam Dube fought a lone battle, but the innings folded well short, handing South Africa a comprehensive victory.

By the end of the night, the lesson was clear: in cricket, confidence is good, but prophecy is risky. And as fans reminded everyone, especially the broadcasters, the game still prefers to write its own promos.