Search interest around international football and cricket has surged in India, with “brazil national football team” crossing 5,000+ searches and rising 800%, according to Google Trends as of 06:30 pm.

The snapshot, filtered for India, Sports and the past four hours, also showed “friendlies” at 5,000+ searches, up 300%, while “Auqib Nabi” crossed 2,000+ searches, also rising 300%.

Two other cricket-related trends- cricket in the Asian Games and One Day Internationals, were also among the active searches.

Google Trends snapshot

The September 25 snapshot showed:

“brazil national football team”- 5,000+ searches, up 800%

“friendlies”- 5,000+ searches, up 300%

“auqib nabi”- 2,000+ searches, up 300%

“Cricket in Asian Games” – 500+ searches, up 700%

“Mozambique vs senegal”- 200+ searches, up 600%

“One Day International“– 200+ searches, up 400%

All six trends were marked active when the snapshot was captured.

Why Brazil is trending in India

The biggest search trigger was Brazil’s national football team, with the term rising 800%.

Brazil are scheduled to face Australia in a friendly on September 25, with the match taking place in Australia. The fixture is part of the international friendly calendar and helps explain the simultaneous spike for the broader search term “friendlies”, which also crossed 5,000 searches.

The Brazil-Australia fixture has therefore generated search interest around both the teams and the wider international football schedule.

Auqib Nabi searches rise ahead of India’s ODI series

The cricket search spike around Auqib Nabi comes as the Jammu & Kashmir pacer prepares for another major opportunity in Indian cricket.

Nabi received his maiden ODI call-up for India’s three-match home series against the West Indies. The series begins on September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram, with the second and third ODIs scheduled for September 30 and October 3.

Nabi’s selection follows a breakthrough domestic season. He took 60 wickets in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy and helped Jammu & Kashmir win their maiden title. He had earlier also earned his first India Test call-up.

With the first West Indies ODI just two days away, searches for his name have risen sharply in the latest Google Trends snapshot.

Asian Games cricket keeps Indian fans searching

The Hindi search meaning cricket in the Asian Games, was up 700%.

The men’s cricket competition at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games began on September 24, with the group stage continuing through September 26. India, one of the seeded teams, enters the competition directly at the quarter-final stage on September 28.

India’s women’s team had already won the cricket gold medal on September 22, defeating Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final.

The men’s tournament is now generating fresh interest as the preliminary-round results determine India’s quarter-final opponent.

Mozambique vs Senegal among rising football searches

“Mozambique vs Senegal” crossed 200+ searches and was up 600%.

The two teams are scheduled to meet on September 25 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture at Estádio Nacional do Zimpeto in Maputo.

‘One Day International’ searches rise

The generic cricket term “एक दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय”, or One Day International, was also among the active trends.

Brazil national football team, Auqib Nabi and Asian Games cricket are among the fastest-rising sports searches in India, according to a Google Trends snapshot captured on September 25.

The series also features the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, while Auqib Nabi and Naman Dhir received their maiden ODI call-ups.

What is driving sports searches in India?

The September 25 snapshot shows a mix of international football fixtures, India’s upcoming ODI series and the ongoing Asian Games cricket tournament driving search activity.

Brazil-Australia and Mozambique-Senegal account for the football spikes, while Auqib Nabi, Asian Games cricket and the upcoming India-West Indies ODIs provide multiple cricket-related search triggers.

Google Trends snapshot:

“brazil national football team”- 5,000+, up 800%

“friendlies”- 5,000+, up 300%

“auqib nabi”- 2,000+, up 300%

“एशियाई खेलों में क्रिकेट”- 500+, up 700%

“mozambique vs senegal”- 200+, up 600%

“एक दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय”- 200+, up 400%