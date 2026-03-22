Barcelona tightened their grip on the La Liga title race with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, though the narrow scoreline masked a nervy evening for the Catalan side.

The decisive moment came midway through the first half when Ronald Araujo rose above the defence to power home a header from Joao Cancelo’s corner, the ball clipping the post on its way in. It proved enough to secure all three points—but only just.

The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano match’s trend remained high on Google. Even after the game was over, it trended with an active search volume of more than 200,000.

Rayo Vallecano nearly stunned the league leaders inside the opening minute, slicing through Barcelona’s defence before Carlos Martin was denied at close range by a superb save from goalkeeper Joan Garcia. At the other end, Raphinha squandered a golden opportunity, firing wide when clean through on goal.

Barcelona threatened to extend their lead, with Raphinha seeing a deflected effort tipped onto the crossbar. However, their star-studded attack struggled for fluency, leaving them reliant on Garcia’s heroics.

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After the break, Rayo grew increasingly dangerous. Manager Inigo Perez’s attacking changes injected urgency, and Garcia was called into action repeatedly—tipping Alvaro Garcia’s effort around the post and reacting sharply to deny Unai Lopez from a corner.

The visitors continued to press, with Alfonso Espino missing from a promising position, before Garcia produced another crucial save to stop Jorge De Frutos.

In the end, Barcelona held firm, grinding out a victory that sends them seven points clear at the top of the table, keeping the pressure firmly on their title rivals ahead of Real Madrid’s derby clash with Atletico Madrid.