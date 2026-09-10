The football calendar has produced a sharp spike in search interest in India, with Google Trends showing three fixtures among the country’s biggest sports search trends over the past 24 hours.

The search terms “Barcelona vs Feyenoord”, “Chelsea vs Leeds” and “Chicago vs Inter Miami” were all up more than 1,000% in the Google Trends snapshot captured on September 10.

“Barcelona vs Feyenoord” recorded 200,000+ search volume, while “Chicago vs Inter Miami” crossed 100,000+. “Chelsea vs Leeds” also crossed 50,000+, with all three trends marked as active at the time of the snapshot.

The surge followed a busy night of European and North American football, with Barcelona beginning their Champions League campaign against Feyenoord, Chelsea taking on Leeds in the Carabao Cup and Inter Miami travelling to face Chicago Fire in MLS.

Google Trends Snapshot

Why Barcelona vs Feyenoord became a major Google search trend

Barcelona’s return to Champions League action provided the biggest search trigger in the snapshot.

The Catalan club opened their 2026/27 Champions League campaign with a 5-1 win over Feyenoord at Camp Nou, with Raphinha scoring twice. Karim Adeyemi, Lamine Yamal and Gabriel Jesus were also on the scoresheet, while Sem Steijn scored Feyenoord’s only goal.

Raphinha opened the scoring after just three minutes before Adeyemi doubled Barcelona’s advantage. Raphinha scored again in the second half, followed by a free-kick from Yamal and a late goal from Gabriel Jesus.

UEFA described the result as one of the standout performances from the opening night of the Champions League league phase.

The fixture also had several reasons to attract Indian search traffic beyond the scoreline. Barcelona are one of the world’s most followed football clubs, while Yamal’s growing profile and Raphinha’s two-goal performance provided additional search hooks.

Chelsea vs Leeds searches surge after nine-goal thriller

The second trend in the screenshot was “Chelsea vs Leeds”, which crossed 50,000+ searches and was up 1,000%.

The two English clubs met at Stamford Bridge in the third round of the Carabao Cup, with Chelsea producing a remarkable second-half comeback to win 6-3.

Leeds took a 2-0 lead through Tarik Muharemovic and Brenden Aaronson before Chelsea turned the game around after the break. Cole Palmer scored twice, while Pedro Neto, Danny Welbeck and Valentin Barco also found the net for Chelsea.

Welbeck scored twice, including a stoppage-time goal that finally settled a match in which Chelsea had scored six times in the second half.

The match also offered a glimpse into Chelsea’s squad depth, with manager Xabi Alonso making nine changes from the previous Premier League fixture and handing a senior debut to 16-year-old Reggie Watson.

Messi vs Lewandowski adds another layer to Chicago vs Inter Miami

The third trend was “Chicago vs Inter Miami”, which crossed 100,000+ searches and was also up 1,000%.

The MLS fixture had an obvious search trigger: Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski were on opposite sides.

Chicago Fire hosted Inter Miami at Soldier Field, with the match ending 1-1. Lewandowski gave Chicago the lead before Casemiro equalised for Inter Miami.

The match drew a historic crowd of more than 63,000, according to reports, adding a significant attendance story to the Messi-Lewandowski narrative.

Messi did not score but remained involved in the contest and recorded his 13th assist of the MLS season, according to Inter Miami’s official match report.

The result left Inter Miami on 44 points and Chicago Fire on 39 in the Eastern Conference, with both teams firmly in the MLS playoff picture.

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Growing fanbase for football in India

The Google Trends snapshot shows how quickly football fixtures can move from routine sporting events to major search stories when they combine global clubs, star players and high-stakes results. Meanwhile, it is also a testimony to the growing fanbase of European football in India.

Barcelona’s Champions League return, Chelsea’s nine-goal comeback and Messi vs Robert Lewandowski offered different reasons for Indian fans to search for the matches or grab their interest.