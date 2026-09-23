Search interest around the Asian Games and India’s sporting contests with Japan surged in India, with “ibrahim takahashi” crossing 100,000+ searches and rising 700%, according to a Google Trends snapshot captured on September 23.

The snapshot, filtered for India, Sports and the past 24 hours, also showed “asian games men” and “India vs Japan” at 20,000+ searches, with both terms up 1,000%. “nations league” crossed 10,000+ searches and was up 700%.

All four trends were marked as active when the snapshot was captured at 11:54 am on September 23.

Why Ibrahim Takahashi is trending in India

The biggest individual search spike in the snapshot was for Ibrahim Takahashi, a Japan international cricketer who featured in the historic one-off T20I against India in Sano on September 22.

Takahashi was among Japan’s key performers with the ball as India were restricted to 32 for four in a rain-shortened five-over contest. He took the wicket of Sanju Samson and finished with figures of 1 for 13 from his over. India eventually won the match by two runs after Japan finished on 30 for three.

The match was the first men’s T20I between India and Japan and was played ahead of the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. The contest was originally scheduled as a longer T20 match but was reduced to five overs a side after rain and a wet outfield disrupted play.

Takahashi’s name had already featured in the build-up to the match. The ICC listed him among Japan’s most experienced players, with more than 50 T20Is for the country, alongside captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming and Declan Suzuki-McComb.

His performance against India’s star-studded line-up appears to have provided a major search trigger in the hours after the match.

India vs Japan search surge has more than one sporting trigger

The Google Trends snapshot also shows “India vs Japan”, or India vs Japan, among India’s fastest-rising sports searches.

The cricket match is one obvious trigger. India survived a late scare to beat Japan by just two runs, with the hosts coming within touching distance of a major upset against the reigning T20 world champions.

But the India-Japan search spike is not limited to cricket.

India’s men’s badminton team also faced Japan at the Asian Games on September 22. India won the team quarter-final 3-0, with Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Ayush Shetty contributing to the victory. The result assured India of a medal in the men’s team event.

That means searches for India vs Japan around the same period were being generated by multiple sports at the Asian Games, rather than by a single fixture.

Asian Games searches rise as India enters a busy medal schedule

The broader term “asian games men” crossed 20,000+ searches and was up 1,000% in the snapshot.

The increase comes as the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games enter a busy phase for India’s men’s and women’s teams. The Games are being held in Japan from September 19 to October 4, with India fielding athletes across a wide range of sports.

On September 23, India’s schedule includes the men’s badminton semi-final against China, alongside events in shooting, rowing, weightlifting, fencing, hockey, squash and other disciplines. Manu Bhaker and Mirabai Chanu are among the major Indian names in action.

The men’s badminton team entered the day with a medal already secured after its victory over Japan.

What is driving the ‘Nations League’ searches?

The fourth major trend in the snapshot was “nations league”, which crossed 10,000+ searches and rose 700%.

The term is broader than the other three trends and can refer to different competitions. On September 23, the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League was scheduled to begin its September-October group-stage window, with matches including Turks and Caicos Islands vs Montserrat, Aruba vs Antigua and Barbuda, and Bahamas vs Saint Martin.

The search data therefore reflects a wider mix of international sports activity taking place at the same time as India’s Asian Games campaign.

Google Trends snapshot

The September 23 snapshot shows:

“ibrahim takahashi” – 100,000+ searches, up 700%

– 100,000+ searches, up 700% “asian games men” – 20,000+ searches, up 1,000%

– 20,000+ searches, up 1,000% “India vs Japan” – 20,000+ searches, up 1,000%

– 20,000+ searches, up 1,000% “nations league”– 10,000+ searches, up 700%

All four were marked active when the snapshot was captured.

The India-Japan T20I, Takahashi’s performance against India and the Asian Games’ expanding schedule all arrived within the same 24-hour window, giving Indian users several reasons to search for results, players and fixtures.