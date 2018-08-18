Google Doodle celebrates the start of 18th Asian Games

The Asian games will see more than 10,000 athletes from 45 countries.

Asian Games 2018: The 18th edition of the Asian Games or Asiad will be held in the Indonesian cities of Palembang and Jakarta. The Google Doodle celebrates the start of the Asiad on August 18. It will go on until September 2. The Asian games will see more than 10,000 athletes from 45 countries. The doodle gives a slideshow of various sporting events that includes weightlifting, archery, football among others.

The Asian Games is organised by the Olympic Council of Asia and held every four years. They are the second largest multi-sport event in the world, behind only the Olympic Games. This year, athletes from 45 countries will compete in 55 events. Swimming and track and field football, fencing, weightlifting, and martial arts, jet skiing and the card game bridge are the wide range of sports that attract a big audience.

The year 2018 also marks the debut of another genre of non-physical events: esports, or competitive video games. Esports will be considered a “demonstration” category this year, so no official medals will be given, but they plan to do so at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

India has sent a 572-member contingent who will participate in 34 different disciplines. In 2014 Asian Games, India had finished eighth in the medals tally with 57 medals out of which 11 were Gold, 9 Silver and 37 Bronze medals. Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be the flag-bearer for the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony. India is pinning its hopes for gold on PV Sindhu and Srikanth Kidambi (badminton), Manika Batra (Table Tennis) and Indian men’s hockey team.

This time, the Asian Games has three mascots- the bird of paradise “Bhin Bhin”, single-horned rhinoceros “Kaka” and Bawean deer “Atung”.