Google Doodle celebrates 11th day of FIFA World cup 2018

With the football fever at its peak now a days, search engine giant Google celebrated the 11th day of the ongoing FIFA World Cup today. Today’s Doodle shows fans playing football and others watching them keenly.The 21st edition of the football world Cup started in Russia last week with a thrilling opening. A total of 32 teams are competing for the coveted title in the tournament which will be played over a month. A total of 64 matches will be played in 12 venues located in 11 cities. The Luzhniki Stadium will host the second semi-final on 11 July and the final on 15 July. The Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg will host the first semi-final on 10 July and the third-place play-off on 14 July.

The teams have been divided into 8 groups, with each team playing 3 matches each in group stages. Two teams from each group will head into the knockout rounds which are scheduled to start from 30th June.

The hosts Russia has started on a high scoring 8 goals in the first two matches, winning both. Among players, Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list of leading goal-scorer with his hat-trick against Spain.

Lev Yashin is the person responsible for drawing global attention to Russia’s footballing prowess and FIFA decided to pay homage to the ‘Black Spider’ by putting him on the official poster of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. In 2018, for the first time in 31 teams along with the host country (Russia) are fighting for the holy grail of the team sport- THE WORLD CUP on the Soviet land. During the month-long tournament, 11 Russian cities are packed with fans and their cheers will reach a crescendo.

The official ball has been Telstar 18, which is a tribute to ‘Telstar’ – the first ever official ball used during Mexico’s 1970 WC. The opening match will be played between Russia and Saudi Arabia. Interestingly, this is the first time a World Cup is being hosted on the land of the Soviets.