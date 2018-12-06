Good news may come for Indian fans from Australia – Prithvi Shaw may play in second Test

Prithvi Shaw was dropped out of the Adelaide Test, the first in the four-match series clash between India and the hosts, Australia. (IE)

There is a good news coming for Indian fans from Australia. Batsman Prithvi Shaw may make a comeback in the second Test match scheduled to be played in Perth. The teenage opener injured his ankle while trying to take a catch at the deep mid-wicket during India’s practice match against Australia XI. Eventually, he was dropped out of the Adelaide Test, the first in the four-match series clash between India and the hosts, Australia.

Indian team head coach Ravi Shastri was hopeful of his recovery and informed that the young batsman has begun to walk after injury. A buoyant Shastri looked forward getting Shaw running by this weekend.

“It was heartbreaking to see him go down the way he did but the good thing is he is recovering well. He has started walking, may be if we can get him running by the weekend, that will really be a good sign,” head coach told Australian radio channel SEN’s Whateley.

The 19-year-old was last pictured with a heavy strapping on his leg ahead of the toss of the opening day of the series. Though the second Test may be too early for Shaw in his recovery path, Shastri believes the young player is responding effectively to the rehab process and recovering well. The head coach will take a call on including Shaw in the playing team before the second Test match, starting December 14 in Perth. “With youth by his side, he might recover quickly, we will take a call as we go close to Perth,” Shastri said.

Shaw smashed a ton in his Test debut against West Indies in Rajkot in October. With his impressive performance and style of batting in the backdrop, the teenage player was earmarked as the first choice opener for Australia tour of India. In his absence from the team, Murali Vijay and KL Rahul were called in as match openers but the duo could score only 13 runs in the first innings for the team. Team India could reach a total of 250/9 on day 1 of the Adelaide Test with Cheteshwar Pujara’s gritty hundred.