Good news for sportspersons: Telangana announces 2% quota in government jobs

Telangana Chief Minister announced two per cent reservation in state government jobs. (Source: PTI)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today announced two per cent reservation in state government jobs for sportspersons. Rao made this announcement”after a team of 18 members, who participated in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, met him here this morning.

A senior official of the State government said currently two per cent seats in educational institutions were reserved for sportspersons. “A file pertaining to the two per cent reservation for sportspersons in government jobs is with the Chief Minister. Once he clears it, GO will be issued,” the official told PTI.

Noted badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and players including CWG gold medalist Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Srikanth Kidambi, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and N Sikki Reddy among others met the Chief Minister. He praised the sportspersons for bringing laurels to the

country and state, the release added.