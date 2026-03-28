By Rahil Gangjee

There was a time when golf was beautifully simple. You had a set of clubs, a bag that may or may not have been older than your caddie, and a vague idea of how far you hit your 7-iron (which, let’s be honest, depended heavily on mood, weather, and divine intervention).

Today, if you show up to the course with just clubs, people look at you the way they would at someone trying to board a flight without a phone. “No rangefinder? No launch monitor? No swing app?” It’s like you’ve come to play golf armed with nothing but… golf.

We have entered an era where half the battle is not breaking 80 but figuring out which gadget to trust.

Take the rangefinder, for instance. A brilliant invention. Point, click, and it tells you the exact distance to the pin—down to a decimal point that somehow makes you feel both reassured and deeply inadequate. You now know it’s 147.3 yards to the flag. Fantastic. You proceed to hit it 162. But at least you were precise in your failure.

Then there are GPS watches. These beauties don’t just give you yardages; they map the entire hole, warn you about hazards, track your steps, monitor your heart rate, and probably judge your life choices silently. Somewhere between the tee box and the green, you’ve walked 6,000 steps, burned 300 calories, and still managed to find the bunker you were specifically told to avoid.

Of course, no modern golfer is complete without a swing analyser. Clip it to your club, connect it to your phone, and suddenly you’re not just playing golf—you’re conducting a biomechanics experiment. The app tells you your swing plane, tempo, face angle, attack angle, and possibly your horoscope.

The only thing it doesn’t tell you is why you still slice.

And that’s the beauty of it. We now have more data about our swings than most professionals had 20 years ago. The difference? They were busy winning tournaments. We’re busy syncing devices.

I have seen golfers spend five minutes adjusting settings before a shot. By the time they’re ready, the group behind is considering filing a missing person report. But when the shot finally comes off (usually accidentally), there’s a sense of achievement—not just for the swing, but for successfully navigating the gadget.

Let us not forget the launch monitors. These are the Ferraris of golf tech. You set them up on the range, hit a few balls, and suddenly you are looking at numbers that sound like they belong in a NASA control room.

“Ball speed 142, spin rate 6,200, launch angle 14 degrees…”

You nod knowingly, as if you fully understand what any of that means. Deep down, all you care about is whether the ball went vaguely straight. But now you have data. Beautiful, complicated data. And data, my friends, is the modern golfer’s comfort blanket.

And then there is the range—the modern golfer’s version of a tech lab.

You will spot them immediately. Tripods set up like they are filming a wildlife documentary, phones mounted, launch monitors blinking, and a golfer standing there looking more like a data analyst than someone trying to hit a small white ball. Every shot is followed by a quick glance at the screen, a slight nod, and occasionally, a deep frown—as if the numbers have personally betrayed them.

I have watched players hit ten balls in a row without once looking up to see where the ball actually went. Everything they need to know is apparently on that tiny screen. Direction? Optional. Numbers? Essential.

And let us talk about the pre-shot routine now. It used to be a couple of waggles and maybe a practice swing. Today, it’s: check distance, confirm wind, re-check distance (just in case the flag moved), glance at the watch, adjust stance based on something the app said three days ago, and then—finally—address the ball.

By this time, the ball is probably wondering if it should just roll itself to the green and get it over with.

But here is the funny part—even with all this technology, the best shots still come when you stop thinking.

The purest strike, the one that feels like butter, never comes from over-analysis. It comes when you trust it, swing it, and let it happen. No numbers, no graphs, no swing path visuals—just instinct doing its thing.

Which is why, for all our gadgets, golf still finds a way to remind us who’s in charge.

And it’s definitely not the guy holding the rangefinder.

There’s also an unspoken competition among amateurs—who has the cooler gadget. It’s no longer about who hits it longer; it’s about who has the latest firmware update. I’ve played with guys who look like they’re about to pilot a drone strike rather than hit a tee shot.

But here’s the twist: for all the technology, the game hasn’t really changed.

Golf still has an uncanny ability to humble you. You can have the most advanced rangefinder, the smartest watch, and an app that breaks down your swing into microscopic detail—and still three-putt from ten feet. The ball, stubbornly, refuses to read your data.

That is when you realise something important. The gadgets are fantastic, no doubt. They make the game more engaging, more informed, and occasionally more entertaining. But they also give us something else—a very convenient distraction.

Because sometimes, it’s easier to fiddle with a device than to admit that your swing just needs a bit of old-fashioned practice.

And I say this as someone who enjoys a good gadget. There’s a certain satisfaction in pressing buttons, checking numbers, and feeling like you are part scientist, part athlete. It adds a layer of theatre to the game. You are not just hitting a ball; you are analysing, optimising, and, occasionally, overthinking it into oblivion.

But every now and then, it’s worth going back to basics.

No rangefinder. No watch. No analyser.

Just you, the ball, and that eternal question: “How far is this, really?”

You take a guess, commit to the shot, and live with the result. It’s terrifying. It’s liberating. And strangely enough, it’s fun.

Because at its heart, golf was never about perfect numbers. It was about feel, instinct, and the occasional miracle.

The gadgets? They are the side show. A very shiny, very addictive side show.

So the next time you’re on the course, go ahead—use your rangefinder, check your watch, analyse your swing. Press all the buttons you want. Enjoy it. That’s part of the modern game.

Just remember to actually hit the ball once in a while!

Because no matter how advanced the technology gets, there’s still no app for a good swing.

Rahil Gangjee is a professional golfer, sharing through this column what life on a golf course is like

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.