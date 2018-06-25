Global T20 League Canada schedule, teams, fixtures, live telecast, squads: All you need to know

The global T20 league will be played in Canada this year and T20 stars from around the world will be participating in the tournament. (Reuters)

The global T20 league will be played in Canada this year and T20 stars from around the world will be participating in the tournament. Each team will feature four Canadian players along with other international cricketers. The tournament will kick off on June 28 and six teams – Toronto Nationals, Montreal Tigers, Edmonton Royals, Vancouver Knights, Winnipeg Hawks and a representative side from the Caribbean – will compete in a round-robin format. These sides will play each other in a 30-game competition that will be followed by the playoffs. All matches will take place at Maple Leaf Cricket Club, a cricket-specific facility with a capacity of 7,000 seats.

Some of the big names who are participating in the tournament are Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga, Shahid Afridi, David Miller, Keiron Pollard, Chris Lynn, Dwayne Bravo and Andre Russell. The tournament will also feature former Australian captain Steve Smith and vice captain David Warner. Both the Australian cricketers were banned from international cricket for 12 months following a ball-tampering saga.

Apart from the players, prominent coaches Tom Moody and Waqar Younis Montreal Tigers and Winnipeg Eagles respectively. Toronto Nationals’ coaching duties will be taken up by former West Indies coach Phil Simmions, with former Pakistan pacer and having coached Peshwar Zalmi, Mohammad Akram will be a part of Edmonton Royals. Jamaican coach Donovan Miller will look after Vancouver Knights, rounding out the coaching positions.

Canadian captain Nitish Kumar and wicket-keeper Hamza Tariq, who have experience of playing high-level professional cricket have asked the fans to come out and support them.“It’s an exciting opportunity not just for us players but the entire Canada cricket fraternity to come out and support in numbers. They will get exposed to local and stars from all over the world and this has the potential to be the start of something special, so definitely want fans to be part of this journey with us.”

Where can one watch Canada global T20 League Live streaming on TV?

Canada global T20 League Live streaming will be telecast on DSports. For online live streaming follow Sony Liv.

Here are the teams and their squads

Edmonton Royals

Shahid Afridi, Chris Lynn, Luke Ronchi, Mohammad Irfan, Sohail Tanvir, Christiaan Jonker, Wayne Parnell, Asif Ali, Hasan Khan, Agha Salman, Shaiman Anwar, Ammar Khalid, Satsimranjit Dhindsa, Ahmed Raza, Simon Pervez, Abraash Khan.

Montreal Tigers

Lasith Malinga, Sunil Narine, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Hafeez, Denesh Ramdin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, George Worker, Najibullah Zadran, Cecil Pervez, Ibrahim Khaleel, Dillon Heyliger, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyan Pathan.

Toronto Nationals

Darren Sammy, Steve Smith, Kieron Pollard, Kamran Akmal, Hussain Talat, Rumman Raees, Nikhil Dutta, Johnson Charles, Kesrick Williams, Naved Ahmed, Nizakat Khan, Farhan Malik, Nitish Kumar, Usama Mir, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Umair Ghani.

Vancouver Knights

Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Evin Lewis, Tim Southee, Chadwick Walton, Fawad Ahmed, Babar Hayat, Sheldon Cottrell, Saad Bin Zafar, Ruvindu Gunasekera, Srimantha Wijeratne, Kamau Leverock, Steven Jacobs, Salman Nazar, Rassie van der Dussen, Jeremy Gordon.

Winnipeg Hawks

Dwayne Bravo, David Miller, David Warner, Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Rayad Emrit, Ben McDermott, Ali Khan, Hamza Tariq, Junaid Siddiqui, Tion Webster, Rizwan Cheema, Hiral Patel, Mark Deyal, Kyle Phillip.

Cricket West Indies B team

Anthony Bramble, Fabian Allen, Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Justin Greaves, Derval Green, Kavem Hodge, Brandon King, Jeremiah Louis, Obed Mcoy, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Shamar Springer.