Global T20 league Canada Live Streaming Online: When and where to watch Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights Live on TV

Toronto Nationals will take on Vancouver Knights in the opening game of Global T20 league, Canada.

Global T20 league Canada Live Streaming Online: Toronto Nationals will take on Vancouver Knights in the opening game of Global T20 league, Canada. According to latest reports, Anton Devcich and Mohammed Sami have replaced Hussain Talat and Rumman Raees. Former Australian captain Steve Smith who is undergoing a 12-month ban from international cricket following the ball-tampering saga is one of the marquee players for Toronto Nationals.

Tim Southee who had a good stint with Royal Challengers Banglore in the recently concluded IPL will be one of the striking bowlers for Vancouver Knights. Knights also boasts of a strong batting line up with the likes of Chris Gayle, Andre Russell among others. The Knights will enter the game as the favourites to win the match. Weather conditions are expected to be clear as the forecast suggests no rain for tomorrow.

When will Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights, Global T20 league Canada match be held?

Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights, Global T20 league Canada match will be held on June 28, 2018.

Where will Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights, Global T20 league Canada match be held?

Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights, Global T20 league Canada match will be held at Maple Leaf Cricket Club, King City, Canada.

What is the time when Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights, Global T20 league Canada match will start?

Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights, Global T20 league Canada match will start at 5.00 pm IST.

How to watch Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights, Global T20 league Canada match live telecast on TV?

One can watch Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights, Global T20 league Canada match live on Dsports.

How to watch, Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights, Global T20 league Canada match Live streaming online?

Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights, Global T20 league Canada match can be watched on Sony Liv app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads:-

Toronto Nationals

Darren Sammy, Steve Smith, Kieron Pollard, Kamran Akmal, Hussain Talat, Rumman Raees, Nikhil Dutta, Johnson Charles, Kesrick Williams, Naved Ahmed, Nizakat Khan, Farhan Malik, Nitish Kumar, Usama Mir, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Umair Ghani.

Vancouver Knights

Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Evin Lewis, Tim Southee, Chadwick Walton, Fawad Ahmed, Babar Hayat, Sheldon Cottrell, Saad Bin Zafar, Ruvindu Gunasekera, Srimantha Wijeratne, Kamau Leverock, Steven Jacobs, Salman Nazar, Rassie van der Dussen, Jeremy Gordon