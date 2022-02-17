Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman’s wedding invite in Tamil leaked on social media, cricketer expresses shock

Maxwell was alerted by a former Indian Premier League teammate about the Melbourne event invitation that was printed in Tamil was shared online.

Glenn Maxwell would be missing the upcoming Australian tour to Pakistan because of his wedding. Genn will be getting married to his fiancee Vini Raman, who is an Indian descent, on March 27 in Melbourne. The wedding will include 350 of his closest friends along with strong security.



The added security was included after details of his wedding were leaked online. The wedding invite hints at the traditional Hindu ceremony, which will include three separate events over the course of a week surfaced.



Maxwell went on to say to cricket.com.au. that this was not ideal and would now require extra security for the wedding.



According to Maxwell, the event was supposed to be private but unfortunately, the relatives in India got excited and decided to show it to some of their friends, followed by which, he was getting tweeted by pretty everyone.



Maxwell, who top-scored with 39 off 26 balls in Australia’s series-winning third T20I win over Sri Lanka on Tuesday said it was a shock and had been busy for a couple of days.



Maxwell hopes of making it in the Test tour



Since the Bangladesh tour of 2017, Glenn Maxwell has been featured for Australia in the longest format of the game. However, the white-ball specialist is expecting to be considered by the selectors for the Test tour of Sri Lanka that will take place in June this year, followed by Australia’s next series that will be in India.



Maxwell went on to say that he would love to be available for the Sri Lanka test match this year, but there were other series too where he could potentially be a part of, by scoring a couple of more Test runs.