Germany vs Sweden LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and where to watch Live telecast on TV in India

Germany vs Sweden LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: The defending champions Germany will take on Sweden in a do-or-die Group F encounter of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia. Sweden ended a 60-year drought when they defeated South Korea in their opening match of the tournament. The Blagults enter Saturday’s game as underdogs but this situation is not new to them as they saw off both Italy and the Netherlands in qualifying stages to make it to Russia. A win against Germany will set them on the path to knockout stages.

The defending champions enter the game with tremendous pressure as a loss will end their campaign and send them packing home. Three-time winners will look to turn their fortunes around and will draw confidence from the fact that they have defeated Sweden in their last 3 encounters. Asked what he expects of Germany now, Arne Friedrich, a former German defender, answered “Two wins! I firmly believe that this can help turn things around, provided things go differently against Sweden and [Korea Republic] now, then it can still be a long tournament for Germany.”

When will Germany vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Germany vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 23, 2018.

Where will Germany vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Germany vs Sweden, FIFA world cup will be held at Fisht Stadium, Sochi.

What time will Germany vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Germany vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 11.30 pm IST.

How to watch, Germany vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Germany vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Germany vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Germany vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

SWEDEN

Goalkeepers: Robin Olsen (FC Copenhagen/DEN), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Swansea City/ENG), Karl-Johan Johnsson (Guingamp/FRA)

Defenders: Andreas Granqvist (Krasnodar/RUS), Victor Lindelof (Manchester United/ENG), Mikael Lustig (Celtic/SCO), Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen/GER), Pontus Jansson (Leeds/ENG), Emil Krafth (Bologna/ITA), Filip Helander (Bologna/ITA), Martin Olsson (Swansea City/ENG)

Midfielders: Sebastian Larsson (Hull City/ENG), Gustav Svensson (Seattle Sounders/USA), Albin Ekdal (Hamburg/GER), Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig/GER), Viktor Claesson (Krasnodar/RUS), Jimmy Durmaz (Toulouse/FRA), Marcus Rohden (Crotone/ITA), Oscar Hiljemark (Genoa/ITA)

Forwards: Marcus Berg (Al Ain/UAE), John Guidetti (Alaves /ESP) Isaac Kiese-Thelin (Waasland Beveren/BEL), Ola Toivonen (Toulouse/FRA)

GERMANY

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Barcelona/ESP), Kevin Trapp (PSG/FRA)

Defenders: Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Niklas Suele (Bayern Munich), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea/ENG), Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Sami Khedira (Juventus/ITA), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid/ESP), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal/ENG), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich), Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City/ENG), Leon Goretzka (Schalke 04), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

Forwards: Timo Werner (RB Leipzig), Mario Gomez (VfB Stuttgart)