Gautam Gambhir feels India World Cup team is short of ‘one quality’ fast bowler

By: |
Published: May 15, 2019 2:58:03 PM

The former India World Cup winner said so while giving the keynote address at the CEAT Cricket Rating (CCR) International awards 2019 here.

They have most well-rounded bowling attack in the competition.

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir feels the Indian World Cup squad is “one quality fast bowler” short. Two-time winners India begin their campaign with a big-ticket match against South Africa on June 5 in Southampton. “I feel Indian team lacks one more quality fast bowler. (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Shami and Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) need more support. You may argue that India has two fast bowling all-rounders in Hardik (Pandya) and Vijay Shankar but I am not convinced.

In the end it boils down to getting the team combination right and sticking to it,” Gambhir said. The former India World Cup winner said so while giving the keynote address at the CEAT Cricket Rating (CCR) International awards 2019 here. Gambhir is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the East Delhi constituency from a BJP ticket. On the ICC showpiece, the left-handed batsman said, “This will be a well-contested tournament as all the teams play each other.

This format will give us the real world champion and I think ICC should stick to this format for all future World Cups.” Talking about the teams to watch out for in the tournament, Gambhir picked Australia, England and New Zealand along with India. “Besides India I will be keenly watching Australia as they are a side to beat. They have most well-rounded bowling attack in the competition. I will also be watching New Zealand and hosts England.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Gautam Gambhir feels India World Cup team is short of ‘one quality’ fast bowler
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition