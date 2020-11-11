Gautam Gambhir bats for Rohit Sharma as India’s captain in LOIs after Mumbai Indians secure fifth IPL title

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah present the winners trophy to Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma after winning the final cricket match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 against Delhi Capitals, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for BCCI)

Former India batsman Gautam Gambir has said that it is time India should see Rohit Sharma as its T20 or One Day International captain after he led Mumbai India to clinch its fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians was chasing a modest target of 157 set by Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium in the final on Tuesday. Rohit made 68 runs off 51 balls and his team put in a terrific performance to bag a five-wicket win.

Gambhir, the two-time IPL trophy winner for KKR feels it will be India’s loss if Rohit is not handed over the captaincy for the Men in Blue. Talking to ESPN, Gambhir said that the parameters and benchmarks to judge a captain should be same as his team’s performance. He further pointed out that since Rohit has bagged five IPL titles for Mumbai Indians so far, he has all the attributes to lead India in One Days and T20 matches.

Gambhir also referred to MS Dhoni’s World Cup wins while pressing for Sharma’s white-ball captaincy. According to him as Sharma has won five IPL titles, he is the most successful IPL captain and hence it will be a ‘shame’ if he is not rewarded with India’s captaincy in limited over internationals.

Mumbai Indians has been the most successful IPL team under Rohit Sharma’s leadership. Their first success came in 2013 against the second-most successful team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after Sharma took captaincy from Australian Ricky Pointing in mid-season. Mumbai Indians have since gone onto win in 2015, 2017, 2019 and the latest this year at Dubai.

Currently, Virat Kohli is the Indian captain in all three formats after MS Dhoni’s exit. According to Gambhir, India should adopt ‘split-captaincy’ and give Sharma a chance to least in T20 cricket. He further said that since Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been IPL captains for a similar duration and have had the same opportunity, they should be judged on the same parameters and since the former has won no IPL title while the latter has five, he feels Rohit excels as a leader.