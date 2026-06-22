“My life has always been spent on the traditional track – feeling a bit invisible, buried under routine IT operations. I am an avid football fan, but could not play because of my high-powered glasses. So when the opportunity to be a FIFA volunteer came up, I realised this wasn’t just a chance to watch how the world’s biggest events unfold; it was a chance to help build it,” says Snehangshu Datta (40), an IT professional from Hooghly who recently moved to Dallas. Datta has been selected as a volunteer for FIFA 2026 and will pitch in for at least six of the matches being hosted in Dallas, doing eight-ten duty shifts in the Fan Festival area.

At his first match assignment, the USA versus Paraguay match, he shared that the venue was packed, as the home team was playing. “The audience remained throughout the match and half time, and not only in the bleachers. There was a lot of crowd at the play areas set up for the attendees and fans as well,” he said, adding that the the Fan Festival area drew a lot of crowds as well, offering play areas, vendor booths, food and beverages.

For Datta, and all other aspiring volunteers, applications started in August last year. He describes the interview and selection process as ‘intense and rigorous’. He then underwent several online training programmes. For the selection process, applicants had to clear online skill and behavioural assessments, and appear for in-person interviews as well. They were assessed on team-building exercises, behaviour and attitude. “We had to highlight our passion, motivation and potential fit for the FIFA volunteer team. A background verification check was also done,” he shares. “We were assigned multiple online trainings, including on human rights and anti-discrimination, FIFA volunteer training included rules on safeguarding, reusability, diversity, cultural competency, data protection, as well as volunteer specific training,” Datta narrates his experience.

This time, the FIFA World Cup 2026 Volunteer Program broke records with the highest number of volunteer applications in sporting history by receiving over a million applications for only 65,000 open roles across venues. “We received a uniform, a participation certificate and small giveaways as tokens of appreciation. Beyond that, it’s a chance to develop skills, make global connections and create unforgettable memories which can last a lifetime,” says Datta.

He feels that being from India, and representing a part of the world that has so much diversity also favoured his selection as a volunteer. “Being part of that ‘invisible’ layer of the tournament (as a volunteer) has given me a new appreciation for the scale of this event. It’s an incredible collaborative effort between people from every corner of the globe.”

Datta’s love for football was sparked by his father, whom he lost three years ago to a stroke. Like his father, who was a supporter of Argentina and a die-hard fan of Maradona, Datta also favours the team in blue and white. “My father would have been so proud,” he says.“I will be attending the Japan vs Sweden match as an audience. Ticket prices are very high, otherwise I would have definitely opted for any Argentina match,” he regrets.

Always relegated to a spectator because of his glasses, he says his football journey so far had only been through gossip over cha, at office with colleagues, and in front of TV screens, which makes getting to be a part of the game physically and formally much more significant. Despite getting this opportunity to be a part of the biggest football community, he remembers his hometown, “I still miss my Chinsurah ground. Deep down, I always wanted to do something that would make my family proud, my friends proud, and put my small hometown of Chinsurah (in Hooghly, West Bengal) on the map. And somehow… here I am.”