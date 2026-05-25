The IPL 2026 season has entered its most intense phase, with the playoff lineup locked and demand for tickets surging across the country. With Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Rajasthan Royals (RR) securing their places in the knockout stage, attention has quickly shifted from on-field battles to off-field booking wars.

Here’s a complete guide on playoff ticket pricing, availability trends, and official booking channels.

Where to book IPL 2026 Playoff tickets

Fans can only purchase tickets through official platforms designated by the BCCI.

Official ticketing partner: District by Zomato

How to book:

-Via the District by Zomato app or website

– Through redirection links on iplt20.com

Important rules:

– Maximum of 4 tickets per user/account

-Entry requires physical ticket collection from designated box office counters near stadiums

-Digital confirmations alone will not be valid for entry

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IPL Playoff Ticket Prices (Venue-wise comparison)

Ticket prices vary significantly this year due to neutral venues and high-demand stadium allocations.

Match Venue Starting Price Premium Range Qualifier 1 (RCB vs GT) HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala ₹3,450 Up to ₹25,000+ Eliminator (SRH vs RR) New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh ₹3,500 Up to ₹17,500 Qualifier 2 (TBD vs TBD) New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh ₹3,500 Up to ₹17,500+ Final (TBD vs TBD) Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad ₹2,000 Up to ₹35,000+ (Suites up to ₹50,000+)

The final in Ahmedabad remains the most expensive fixture at the top end, while entry-level tickets are slightly lower compared to other playoff matches.

Availability: What’s sold out and what’s left

Qualifier 1 & Eliminator (Dharamshala / New Chandigarh):

Early RuPay pre-sales were followed by general ticket releases on May 21. Demand has been overwhelming, especially for RCB and GT fixtures, with most standard stands selling out within minutes. Limited inventory may still appear through return releases or corporate allocations.

Final (Ahmedabad):

Public sales opened on May 23 for the 1.3-lakh capacity Narendra Modi Stadium. While budget categories have largely been exhausted, select mid-tier and hospitality tickets are still appearing in short, intermittent windows.

With queues crossing lakhs of users during peak sale windows, secondary market activity has surged on social platforms. Authorities have strongly advised to avoid tickets listed on X (Twitter), Reddit and other unofficial channels, where inflated pricing and fraudulent listings are common. The only safe and verified source remains District by Zomato via official IPL ticketing links.