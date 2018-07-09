From bowler to beast! What a transformation! Pics of Sreesanth’s hulk-like physique are going viral

Sreesanth. (Instagram)

Cricketer S Sreesanth has taken the social media by storm. He has posted some pictures and videos of his amazing transformation into a ripped muscle man. The former Indian fast bowler has toned up and built superb physique and photos of which he had posted on his official Instagram account. Sreesanth, who broke into the Indian side as a lean and a full of emotion bowler, has now turned himself into a Hulk-like figure ahead of his movie. Reportedly, Sreesanth will feature in Kannada film Kempegowda 2. He is already a politician as well in Kerala.

He has been posting his workout pictures and videos on Instagram regularly. Sreesanth is currently out of scene due to his battle to return between the 22-yards continue with the BCCI. He was handed a life ban on match-fixing charges during IPL 2013. However, the court has since lifted the ban on the player even though BCCI continues to challenge the verdict.

On May 16, 2013, the Delhi police arrested the 35-year-old bowler along with two of his Rajasthan Royals teammates, Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila. On May 17, 2013, Sreesanth confessed to spot-fixing, according to police. However, Sreesanth has always maintained that he is innocent and that he was forced to sign confession statements.

Sreesanth and the two other players accused of spot-fixing had their Rajasthan Royals contracts suspended while their inquiries were pending. On September 13, 2013, Sreesanth and Ankeet Chavan were banned for life by BCCI’s disciplinary committee. In July 2015, he was acquitted in the spot-fixing case. On October 18, 2017, Kerela High restored the life ban on Sreesanth.

However, one of the most (in) famous events of his career was his altercation with Harbhajan Singh. On April 25, 2008, following the victory of his KXIP victory in the IPL over the Mumbai Indians at Mohali. Sreesanth was slapped by Bhajji who was the captain of Mumbai then.