Some of the biggest names in tennis, including Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka, have voiced strong dissatisfaction with the French Open 2026 prize money structure, saying the increase in payouts masks a decline in players’ share of tournament revenue.

In a joint statement, top players expressed “deep disappointment” after organisers announced a 10% rise in prize money to €61.7 million ($72.1 million). While the overall pot has increased by €5.3 million from last year, players argue that the distribution tells a different story.

According to the group, the players’ share of French Open revenue has actually fallen from 15.5% in 2024 to a projected 14.9% in 2026, despite the tournament reporting rising earnings. They also cited internal estimates suggesting revenues crossed €395 million in 2025, up 14% year-on-year, while prize money growth lagged significantly behind.

“While headline numbers suggest progress, the reality is a shrinking share for players,” the statement noted, adding that their demand for a 22% revenue share, aligned with ATP and WTA Masters events, remains unmet.

Players demand improved representation, health benefits and pensions from organisers

Under the revised payout structure, singles winners will earn €2.8 million, runners-up €1.4 million, semifinalists €750,000, and first-round losers €87,000. Doubles and mixed doubles payouts have also seen incremental increases.

However, players have also raised concerns beyond prize money, demanding improved representation, health benefits and pensions from organisers.

ALSO READ No MS Dhoni in CSK vs DC IPL 2026 clash? Coach provides fitness update

Notably, Novak Djokovic did not sign the statement.

The French Open 2026 begins on May 24, but the growing tension between top players and organisers has already cast a shadow over the clay-court Grand Slam.