When the French Open kicks off on May 24 (Sunday) in Paris, the spotlight will be on the press conference table more than the Tennis court itself. Why? One would ask. It is because a coalition of the Tennis’ biggest box-office draws i.e. men’s world number one Jannik Sinner, eight-time champion Novak Djokovic, women’s world number one Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff—have officially mounted a coordinated protest against the tournament’s financial hierarchy.

Rather than a full-scale tournament boycott, the athletes have designed a clever, regulatory-compliant “work-to-rule” media strike. During the traditional pre-tournament media obligations, players plan to strictly limit their mandatory press conferences to a maximum of exactly 15 minutes, while aggressively scaling back optional promotional interviews with major global broadcasters.

The symbolic 15-minute ceiling is a direct, defiant jab at the organizers—representing the sub-15% revenue share that Grand Slams currently allocate to the players who generate the product.

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The Root of the Rebellion: The Grand Slam Revenue Paradox

The core of the players’ fury boils down to a massive disconnect between explosive corporate profits and the actual slice of the pie handed back to the athletes.

On paper, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) attempted to smooth over the player base by announcing a 9.5% increase in total prize money for the 2026 edition, pushing the overall purse to a record €61.7 million. Under this structure, the men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home a hefty €2.8 million.

However, a joint statement issued by a group of over 20 top-tier players completely exposed the underlying math:

The Revenue Explosion: In 2025, Roland Garros generated a staggering €395 million in total revenue—marking a massive 14% year-on-year spike. For the 2026 edition, total tournament revenues are projected to easily breach the €400 million threshold.

The Shrinking Share: Despite the €400 million corporate windfall, the growth rate of the player prize pool has slowed to a crawl. Consequently, the players’ actual share of the revenue has shrunk continuously—dropping from 15.5% in 2024 to an abysmal 14.3% in 2026.

Essentially, as the tournament posts historic, record-breaking corporate profits from broadcasting rights and sponsorships, the players are receiving a steadily declining percentage of the value they actively create on the court.

Grand Slams vs. The Rest of the Tour

The protest is designed to drag the four Grand Slams (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, US Open) into economic alignment with the rest of the modern sporting landscape.

The players’ coalition has pointed out that standard ATP and WTA Combined 1000 events (such as Rome, Madrid, and Miami) operate on a far fairer governance framework, routinely sharing 22% of tournament revenues directly with the players.

When year-end bonus pools and profit-sharing metrics are activated on the regular tour, that player compensation figure can even scale closer to 30%.

The Financial Disconnect

The massive gap between overall tournament growth and what trickles down to the court highlights why the players feel exploited:

Financial Metric Roland Garros 2025 Roland Garros 2026 (Projected) Player Demand / Standard Tour Total Tournament Revenue €395 Million €400+ Million — Total Player Prize Pool €56.4 Million €61.7 Million — Year-on-Year Revenue Hike +14% +14% — Year-on-Year Prize Money Hike +5.4% +9.5% — Actual Player Revenue Share 14.3% 14.3% – 14.9% 22% (ATP/WTA 1000 Standard)

“It’s About Respect”: The Demand for Structural Reform

While critics argue that multi-millionaire athletes shouldn’t be complaining about €2.8 million winner’s checks, the leaders of the movement emphasize that the fight isn’t just about the top 10 players—it is about player welfare, pension funds, and financial protection for low-ranked athletes who struggle to fund their seasons.

Speaking out at the Italian Open just ahead of Paris, Jannik Sinner leveled a blistering critique at the Grand Slam boards:

“It’s more about respect. Because I think we give much more than what we are getting back. It’s not only for the top players; it’s for all of us… We’ve been quiet for a long time and now the time has come to raise our voice. We’re not asking for 50%—we wouldn’t even dare—but right now we’re getting too little.”

Concurrently, Novak Djokovic threw his massive institutional weight behind the young generation of leaders, expressing his pride that stars like Sabalenka are stepping up to challenge the sport’s outdated, multi-bodied political governance.