The FIFA World Cup will have a heavyweight semi-final after France and Spain booked their places in the last four with hard-fought quarter-final victories, setting up a meeting between two of Europe’s most consistent tournament sides.

The match will be played on Tuesday (Wednesday IST), July 14 (July 15 Indian Time), at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at stake.

France reached the semi-finals by overcoming Morocco after another disciplined defensive display, while Spain edged Belgium 2-1 thanks to a late winner from substitute Mikel Merino, who has now scored decisive goals in consecutive knockout matches.

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Two different paths to the semi-finals

France have largely relied on defensive solidity throughout the tournament. Didier Deschamps’ side have conceded very few opportunities and have gradually grown into the competition, with Kylian Mbappe continuing to lead the attack alongside an experienced core that includes Aurelien Tchouameni, Dayot Upamecano and Theo Hernandez.

Spain, meanwhile, have impressed with their possession-based football and youthful energy. Lamine Yamal has continued his remarkable rise on the biggest stage, while midfielders Fabian Ruiz and Dani Olmo have provided creativity behind an organised defence marshalled by Aymeric Laporte and teenage defender Pau Cubarsi.

Luis de la Fuente’s side extended their unbeaten run to 37 matches by defeating Belgium in the quarter-finals, while France remain unbeaten in the tournament after navigating a difficult knockout path.

All-time head-to-head

History slightly favours Spain heading into the semi-final. The two European heavyweights have faced each other 38 times across all competitions.

Matches played: 38

Spain wins: 18

France wins: 13

Draws: 7

While Spain have the superior overall record, France have often had the upper hand in recent major tournament meetings. Didier Deschamps’ side defeated Spain 2-1 in the 2021 UEFA Nations League final, while Spain gained revenge with a 2-1 victory in the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final before going on to lift the title.

That recent split adds another layer of intrigue to Tuesday’s World Cup semi-final, with both sides having enjoyed success against one another on the biggest stages in recent years.

Key players to watch

France will once again look to captain Kylian Mbappe to provide the attacking spark, with Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise expected to shoulder much of the creative responsibility in the final third. Didier Deschamps midfield, anchored by Aurelien Tchouameni, will be tasked with disrupting Spain’s possession-heavy approach.

Spain’s biggest threats continue to come from the flanks through Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, while Mikel Merino has emerged as an unlikely match-winner after scoring decisive goals in successive knockout rounds. Midfield control could prove decisive, with Rodri expected to battle Tchouameni in what promises to be one of the defining contests of the semi-final.

Luis de la Fuente’s side extended their unbeaten run to 37 matches by defeating Belgium in the quarter-finals, while France remain unbeaten in the tournament after navigating a difficult knockout path.France have largely relied on defensive solidity throughout the tournament. Didier Deschamps’ side have conceded very few opportunities and have gradually grown into the competition, with Kylian Mbappé continuing to lead the attack alongside an experienced core that includes Aurélien Tchouaméni, Dayot Upamecano and Theo HernAndez.

Spain, meanwhile, have impressed with their possession-based football and youthful energy. Lamine Yamal has continued his remarkable rise on the biggest stage, while midfielders Fabián Ruiz and Dani Olmo have provided creativity behind an organised defence marshalled by Aymeric Laporte and teenage defender Pau Cubarsí.

Luis de la Fuente’s side extended their unbeaten run to 37 matches by defeating Belgium in the quarter-finals, while France remain unbeaten in the tournament after navigating a difficult knockout path.

Match details

Fixture: France vs Spain

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final

Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Kick off time: 12:30 am (IST)

The winner will advance to the FIFA World Cup final, while the losing side will play in the third-place play-off. With both teams among the pre-tournament favourites, the semi-final is expected to be one of the standout matches of the tournament.