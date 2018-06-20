France vs Peru LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and where to watch LIVE telecast in India on TV

France take on Peru in the second match of Group C.( AP/Reuters)

France vs Peru Live streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: France take on Peru in the second match of Group C. The game is a crucial one for the two teams as well as other sides in the group, as it will set the tone for the final round matches of Group C. France come from a 2-1 win over Australia. A win against the Peruvians will set help them strengthen their chances for the knockouts. The French are well aware that Thursday’s game is not going to be easy as Peru has nothing to lose. Interestingly, the last time France played a FIFA match on 21 June they won, against Brazil in 1986.

Peru will want to win the game against French to prevent an early exit from the tournament. Making a comeback after 36 years opening nerves must have settled down but the opposition has a very little margin for error against South American opposition. Peru has gone winless in their last seven world cup games since 1978.

When will France vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

France vs Peru FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 21, 2018.

Where will France vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

France vs Peru, FIFA world cup will be held at Ekaterinburg Arena, Ekaterinburg.

What time will France vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

France vs Peru FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 8.30 pm IST.

How to watch, France vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch France vs Peru FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, France vs Peru FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

France vs Peru FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

PERU

Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese (Veracruz/MEX), Jose Carvallo (UTC), Carlos Caceda (Municipal)

Defenders: Luis Advincula (Lobos/MEX), Miguel Araujo (Alianza Lima), Aldo Corzo (Universitario), Nilson Loyola (Melgar), Christian Ramos (Veracruz/MEX), Alberto Rodríguez (Junior/COL), Anderson Santamaria (Puebla/MEX), Miguel Trauco (Flamengo/BRA)

Midfielders: Pedro Aquino (Lobos/MEX), Wilmer Cartagena (Veracruz/MEX), Christian Cueva (Sao Paulo/BRA), Edison Flores (Aalborg/DEN), Paolo Hurtado (Vitoria Guimaraes/POR), Andy Polo (Portland Timbers/USA), Renato Tapia (Feyernoord/NED), Yoshimar Yotun (Orlando City/USA)

Forwards: Andre Carrillo (Watford/ENG), Raul Ruidiaz (Morelia/MEX), Jefferson Farfan (Lokomotiv/RUS), Paolo Guerrero (Flamengo/BRA)

FRANCE

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City/ENG), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart/GER), Adil Rami (Marseille), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona/ESP), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid/ESP)

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea/ENG), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus/ITA), Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla/ESP), Paul Pogba (Manchester United/ENG), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich/GER)

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona/ESP), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea/ENG), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Florian Thauvin (Marseille)