France vs Morocco FIFA Semi Final Live Updates: FRA first defending champs to reach SFs since 1998; match to kick-off soon

FIFA World Cup 2022, France vs Morocco Semi Final Live: In Thursday’s second semi-final FIFA match at the Al Bayt Stadium, African trailblazers Morocco will endeavour to continue their magical World Cup 2022 journey when they face a monumental test of their mettle against current title holder, France. With the exception of the Tunisia match, France has won all the matches in the tournament so far. Morocco has become the first African nation to reach the FIFA World Cup semi-finals after upsetting Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal 1-0. Moreover, France has become the first defending champions since 1998 to reach the semi-finals.

France vs Morocco FIFA Semi-Final: When and where to watch?

The match will kick-off at 12:30 am IST on December 15. The France vs Morocco game will be played in the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. In India, France vs Morocco match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels. Jio Cinema’s app and website will both offer free live streaming of the mega event.

France vs Morocco FIFA Semi-Final: Possible starting lineups

France: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, T. Hernandez, Upamecano; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Griezmann, Dembele, Mbappe; Giroud

Morocco: Bono; Hakimi, El Yamiq, Mazraoui, Aguerd; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Live Updates