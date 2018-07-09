France vs Belgium LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and where to watch Live telecast in India on TV

Belgium will take on France in the first semi-final FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia.

France vs Belgium LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium will take on France in the first semi-final FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia. Belgium will be playing their first semi-final in 32 years. The ‘Red Devils’ victory over Brazil in their quarterfinal match was only their second ever win over the Seleçãos and was enough to establish themselves as the favourites to lift the trophy. Belgium ended the first half leading 2-0 courtesy of a 13th-minute own goal by Fernandhino and a 31st-minute screamer by Kevin De Bruyne. It was “too little, too late” when Renato Augusto struck with a header for Brazil in the 76th minute. Thibaut Courtois impressive save on Neymar’s shot late in the game ensured the victory for the Red Devils.

France, on the other hand, defeated a Cavani-less Uruguay. Les Bleus had the possession throughout but could not find a way to breach the Uruguay defence up until Griezmann found Varane who then directed the ball into the net. The winner from the ‘Red Devils’ and ‘Les Blues’ game will face the winner of England and Croatia match in the final. Thomas Meunier who picked up a second booking in the match against Brazil will be missing the important match. The two sides have met twice in FIFA World cup with France emerging victorious on both the occasions.

When will France vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

France vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on July 10th, 2018.

Where will Brazil vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

France vs Belgium, FIFA world cup will be held at Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg.

What time will France vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

France vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 11.30 pm IST.

How to watch France vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch France vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch France vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

France vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

BELGIUM

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg/GER), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea/ENG), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool/ENG)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham/ENG), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic/SCO), Laurent Ciman (Los Angeles/USA – to replace Kompany if unfit), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City/ENG), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona/ESP), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham/ENG)

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yinfang/CHN), Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/ENG), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham/ENG), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United/ENG), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad/ESP), Youri Tielemans (Monaco/FRA), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian/CHN), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Eden Hazard (Chelsea/ENG), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia M’gladbach/GER), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United/ENG), Dries Mertens (Naples/ITA).

FRANCE

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City/ENG), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart/GER), Adil Rami (Marseille), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona/ESP), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid/ESP)

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea/ENG), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus/ITA), Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla/ESP), Paul Pogba (Manchester United/ENG), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich/GER)

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona/ESP), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea/ENG), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Florian Thauvin (Marseille)