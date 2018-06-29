France vs Argentina LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and where to watch Live telecast in India on TV

The most important clash of the round of 16 is France vs Argentina.

France vs Argentina LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018: The most important clash of the round of 16 is France vs Argentina. The two former world champs, will take on each other in the clash of the giants. Les Bleus have been in good form and will be entering the knockouts with three-wins from the group stage. However, Albiceleste will be France’s first major challenge in the tournament. The Lionel Messi-led side, however, despite being the favourites have struggled so far. Their near-exit from the tournament and the last minute goal Marco Rojo gave enough goosebumps to the fans.

France will be the favourites in Saturday’s clash. The sigh of relief, however, for Argentina will be Messi finding his form back. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored his first goal of this tournament against Nigeria. However, the main problem for them is their vulnerable defence which France strikers like Mbappe, Griezemann and Dembele would try to exploit upon. The match promises to be a cracker. Forty years after their last meeting at soccer’s biggest tournament, the former champions meet on Saturday in Kazan for a spot in the quarterfinals and would want their best players to come to the fore. The two sides last met in FIFA World Cup back in 1978 where Argentina won 2-1.

When will France vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

France vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 30, 2018.

Where will France vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

France vs Argentina, FIFA world cup will be held at Kazan Arena, Kazan.

What time will France vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

France vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 7.30 pm IST.

How to watch France vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch France vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, France vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

France vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

FRANCE

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City/ENG), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart/GER), Adil Rami (Marseille), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona/ESP), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid/ESP)

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea/ENG), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus/ITA), Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla/ESP), Paul Pogba (Manchester United/ENG), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich/GER)

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona/ESP), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea/ENG), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Florian Thauvin (Marseille)

ARGENTINA

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Manchester United/ENG), Wilfredo Caballero (Chelsea/ENG), Franco Armani (River Plate)

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla/ESP), Cristian Ansaldi (Torino/ITA), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City/ENG), Federico Fazio (Roma/ITA), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United/ENG), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax/NED), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon/POR)

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Hebei China Fortune/CHN), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica/POR), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan/ITA), Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Ever Banega (Sevilla/ESP), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham/ENG), Maximiliano Meza (Independiente), Angel di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona/ESP), Paulo Dybala (Juventus/ITA), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus/ITA), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City/ENG)