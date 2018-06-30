France vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann in spotlight

France vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: It will be a clash of titans as Lionel Messi’s side takes on Antoine Griezmann and Co. Catch all live score and updates here.

France vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: The opening match of Round of 16 will be played between France and Argentina on Saturday evening at Kazan Arena. A number of superstars will be in action during this high voltage clash with the spotlight on Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezman. It will be a winner takes all game. France, who topped the Group C and remained undefeated, will be looking forward to defeating Argentina, who scrapped through the round of 32 to qualify with 2nd position.

Griezman has been consistent throughout the round of 32 and France topped their group remaining undefeated. Apart from Griezman, N’Golo Kante, France’s best defensive player will play an important role in shielding the team from Messi’s attacks.

Argentina, on the other hand, have a lot of problems to address before the match. A number of high-profile players like Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria are yet to announce themselves at the tournament adding more pressure to Messi.