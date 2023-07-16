scorecardresearch
Former Pak cricketer Rana Naved-Ul-Hasan says THIS Indian player was the ‘easiest’ to dismiss!

Written by FE Online
Updated:
Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Rana Naved-Ul-Hasan Virendra Sehwag, Rana Naved-Ul-Hasan Rahul Dravid, Rana Naved-Ul-Hasan, India vs pakistan, cricket news
Rana said Rahul Dravid was 'the most difficult to bowl'. (Image: Reuters)

Former Pakistani cricket player Rana Naved-Ul-Hasan while in the Nadir Ali podcast discussed the rivalry between Indian and Pakistani cricket teams and claimed that former Indian player Virender Sehwag was the “easiest” to dismiss, while Rahul Dravid was “the most difficult to bowl”.

Rana recalls getting Sehwag’s wicket

During the podcast, Rana recalled an incident from a 2004-05 series in which Pakistan won and he was given the player of the tournament title. He said at one point in the third match of the tournament, Sehwag was playing at 85 and was “hitting big”. Pakistan was trialing in the five-match series by 2-0.

In the third match, when Sehwag was nearing 85 and India had scored almost 300, Rana asked his skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq to let him bowl and he bowled a slow bouncer. In the podcast, he said he went up to Sehwag and said, “You don’t know how to play. Had you been in Pakistan, I don’t think you would have ever made it to the international team.” Sehwag said a few things in return. Following this, Rana to Inzamam he would get Sehwag out on the next ball, which caught him by surprise. “I bowled a back-of-the-hand slower ball, and an infuriated Sehwag tried to hit it big but holed out. The wicket was so important that we won that match. These are certain tricks of the fast bowler,” he added.

Asia Cup 2023

Earlier this month, IPL chairman confirmed that the Indian cricket team will not be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. The matches between India and Pakistan will be held in Sri Lanka. In case India and Pakistan end up facing each other in the final, then that match would be played in Sri Lanka as well.

First published on: 16-07-2023 at 15:25 IST

