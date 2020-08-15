‘Main Pal Do Pal Ka…’: MS Doni announces retirement from international cricket

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Former captain of the Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday announced retirement from all formats of international cricket. He last played in the semifinal of 2019 World Cup. “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,” he posted on his official Instagram account. He captained the India national team in ODIs from 2007 to 2016 and in Test cricket from 2008 to 2014.

He is considered one of the most successful captains of Indian cricket team. Dhoni is the only captain in the history of Cricket to win all ICC trophies. It was under his captaincy that India won two World Cups — 2007 ICC World Twenty20 and 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup

Last year when he was asked about his retirement plan, Dhoni had said: “January tak mat poocho (Don’t ask me till January).” The speculation about his retirement had grown after he opted out from West Indies and the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh.

(More details awaited)