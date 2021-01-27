  • MORE MARKET STATS

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly rushed to hospital again after chest pain

Updated: Jan 27, 2021 3:03 PM

48-year-old Ganguly was also admitted to the hospital early this month due to chest pain.

Sourav GangulyBCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian cricket team captain and BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly rushed to hospital on Wednesday after he complained of chest pain, reported news agency ANI. He will be admitted to Apollo Hospital.

The 48-year-old Ganguly, one of the most successful captains of Team India, was also admitted to the hospital early this month due to chest pain.

(To be updated)

